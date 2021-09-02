Live Updates: At least 15 dead as Ida swamps Northeast with record rainfall

Live Updates: At least 15 dead as Ida swamps Northeast with record rainfallget the free app
The remnants of Hurricane Ida turned deadly, spurred water rescues, swamped roadways and set rainfall records as the system swept up the East Coast late Wednesday into the overnight hours Thursday.
The deluge was being blamed for at least 15 deaths, including that of a 70-year-old man who Passaic, New Jersey, Mayor Hector Lora said was swept away by floodwaters. Divers were searching for other possible victims. Lora ordered the evacuation of downtown Passaic early Thursday due to the rising level of the Passaic River.
The New York Police Department said the storm system was responsible for at least eight deaths in the city, and one was reported in Upper Dublin Township, Pennsylvania.
New York's Central Park got 3.15 inches of rain between 8:51 p.m. and 9:51 p.m., breaking a mark set in the early 1900s for the most ever for an hour in the city, according to CBS News weather producer David Parkinson.
The torrential downpours prompted the National Weather Service's New York office to issue it first-ever Flash Flood Emergency for parts of the city — Manhattan, Brooklyn and the borough of Queens. That followed the first such emergency the office ever declared, for New Jersey. The weather service also issued one for parts of Connecticut as the front end of the system moved into New England, pointing to 6 to 10 inches of rainfall "falling over a several hour period."
States of emergency were declared by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground-stop at the New York metropolitan area's three major airports. The New York City subway system and New Jersey Transit shut most of their service, and Long Island Railroad service was suspended.
There were reports of tornadoes in Maryland and New Jersey, and tornado warnings and watches for various areas.
Several thousand power outages were reported in New York and New Jersey.
New York City police tweeted, "Officers throughout have been responding to 911 calls of people affected by the storm."
5 killed by flooding in New Jersey apartment complex
Flooding at an apartment complex in northern New Jersey killed five people, an official confirmed to CBS News on Thursday.
Kelly Martins, a spokeswoman for the city of Elizabeth, said the victims included a 72-year-old woman, her 71-year-old husband, their 38-year-old son and a 33-year-old female neighbor. Details about the fifth victim weren't immediately known.
It was unclear how much flooding the apartment complex sustained, Martins said, but there was 8 feet of water at the headquarters for the city's fire department across the street from the complex.
New Jersey assessing tornado damage
Several "large and extremely dangerous" tornadoes were spotted throughout the Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. CBS Philly reports the community of Mullica Hill, in Harristown Township, New Jersey, was hit particularly hard. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is touring the damage there Thursday morning.
"It's like a war zone. The one house over there, there is nothing left of it," local resident Julia Konawel told CBS Philly.
Burlington County officials say there were also several tornado sightings reported in that area. A photo taken from a highway toll booth showed a large funnel cloud roaring through Burlington on Wednesday.
How to watch Biden's remarks on Hurricane Ida response
- What: President Biden is speaking about the federal government's response to Hurricane Ida.
- Date: September 2, 2021
- Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.
- Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
Picture shows buses in Massachusetts underwater
A picture taken in Waltham, Massachusetts, shows eight buses in a parking lot underwater. A flash flood warning had been in effect for the area west of Boston until 9.a.m.
"Rainfall is beginning to move out of the area, but there are still many flooded roads throughout southern New England," the National Weather Service tweeted. "It will take time for the water to recede in these areas. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roads this morning. Turn around don't drown!"
All NJ Transit rail service is suspended
New Jersey's state-owned public transportation system said Thursday that all rail service remains suspended, except the Atlantic City Rail Line. The Newark Light Rail is also suspended.
"HBLR modified weekend service. Buses and River LINE service are operating, but expect significant delays, cancellations and extensive detours due to major flooding and stranded vehicles on roadways," NJ Transit said.
New Jersey officials urge people to stay off roads
Officials in New Jersey are urging people to stay off the roads Thursday morning as crews work to clear trees and downed power lines.
"Many roads remain flooded this morning," Governor Phil Murphy tweeted. "It is not safe to drive. Our crews are working to clear and open roads, and we need everyone to stay off them so crews can safely do their job."
State police said people should turn around if they see a flooded area — "do not attempt to drive through it."
Travel advisory in effect in New York City
Non-emergency vehicles are being urged to stay off roads and highways in New York City to allow for clean-up to continue.
"Stay home as much as possible today until conditions improve," the city mayor's office tweeted.
A travel advisory went into effect as a travel ban for the city expired early Thursday.
NYC flood warning in effect until 10 a.m.
A flood warning for New York City remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Flood warnings are also in effect for parts of New Jersey, New York state and Connecticut.
"Some locations that will continue to experience flooding include... Newark, Jersey City, Jamaica, Yonkers, Paterson, Elizabeth, Flatbush, New Rochelle, Flushing, Passaic, Bayonne, White Plains, Wayne, Mott Haven, Hoboken, Plainfield, Bloomfield, East Tremont, Hackensack and Linden," forecasters said.
Areas in southern Connecticut were under a flood warning until 11 a.m. Eastern.
MTA service largely suspended
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs buses, trains and subways in the New York area, said service was largely suspended as of early Thursday morning due to heavy rainfall and flooding across the region.
"Service across our system is extremely limited as we work to recover from last night's heavy rainfall and flooding," the MTA tweeted. "Stay home if you can. If you must travel, please note that train times may not be accurate."
Some subways and trains that were operating were delayed.
Travelers are advised to check new.mta.info for updates.
Families rescued from major flooding in Westchester County
Firefighters are deploying inflatable boats to rescue people from their doorsteps in Mamaroneck, New York. CBS New York reports there is significant flooding throughout Westchester County.
Cars appear to be submerged to their roofs just a block away from the village's main shopping district, the station reports. Others have been abandoned in the middle of the road.
Mamaroneck public schools are closed Thursday. The school district said buildings will be closed because of "flooding, unsafe conditions and significant damage."
Mother and son, 2-year-old boy among victims in NYC
The NYPD said a 45-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son were killed when a building partially collapsed in Jamaica, Queens.
CBS New York reports neighbors said heavy rains flooded the street in what felt like less than a minute. Cars then drove through the flood water, creating waves that crashed into the multi-family home, flooding the basement and first floor.
Authorities said the storm victims also included a 2-year-old boy in Maspeth, Queens.
Death toll growing
Lora ordered the evacuation of residents in downtown Passaic due to concern about the rising level of the Passaic River and a morning high tide.
And one person died Wednesday evening in Upper Dublin Township in Pennsylvania, township manager Paul Leonard confirmed to CBS Philadelphia. He didn't provide details on the person's age or how the person died.
Scores stranded on NYC-area trains
Ida's flooding left many commuters stranded on trains Wednesday night in the New York metropolitan area, CBS New York reports. Some waited for hours.
"The power's out. There's no air conditioning, there's no power or electricity. There's no water, there's no lights. There's, I think, one functioning bathroom," Colleen Hartnect told the station's Cory James. Hartnect and dozens of others were stranded for nearly 10 hours after tracks were flooded.
It was a similar story on Metro-North, the commuter line from New York City to its northern suburbs. Chase Smith told CBS New York he took a train from New York City to New Haven, Connecticut at 9 p.m. Wednesday. By 4 a.m. Thursday, he was still stranded with nearly 100 other passengers. "We were told that we couldn't go forward anymore, because of downed trees," he told James.
Acting Metropolitan Transportation Authority chairman and CEO John Lieber issued a statement Thursday morning saying, "This has been a historic and challenging night for the region, our customers and transit workers. Torrential rains caused massive amounts of water to enter subways and flood roads, creating severe disruptions to service. Our concern is for those who were in trains stuck after up to six inches of rain fell within hours, and top priority is working with first responders to safely evacuate everyone from the system."
At least six subway trains stuck between stations were evacuated.
Newark airport terminal adds "swimming pool"
As Hurricane Ida's remnants took their toll on the New York metropolitan area's three major airports, at least one person at Newark Liberty International showed he'd retained a sense of humor: