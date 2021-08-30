Live Updates: Ida, now a tropical storm, continues path of destruction

Live Updates: Ida, now a tropical storm, continues path of destructionget the free app
A weakened but still powerful Tropical Storm Ida was over southwestern Mississippi early Monday after trudging north through Louisiana. Ida crashed into land as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane Sunday. The storm was pummeling parts of the two states with heavy rain, a dangerous storm surge, damaging winds and flash flooding, the National Hurricane Center said.
More than a million homes and businesses had power outages in Louisiana, including the entire city of New Orleans.
There were reports of people being trapped in homes. Some levees were breached. Emergency communications lines went out in some spots. Boil water advisories were issued for some communities.
Tornados were possible in areas north and east of Ida, forecasters warned.
One death was blamed on the storm but hospitals already stretched to near breaking points by the COVID-19 pandemic were bracing for an onslaught of new patients.
President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Louisiana.
Ida crashed ashore at 11:55 a.m. CDT Sunday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm with 145 mph winds at Port Fourchon, Louisiana. By 1 a.m. local time Monday, Ida was barely still a hurricane with 75 mph maximum sustained winds but was still packing a strong punch.
Ida hit on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina devastating New Orleans. The city's levees system, which failed during Katrina, has been fortified since then.
22 barges break loose on Mississippi River
Twenty-two barges broke loose from their moorings and were drifting on the Mississippi River, St. Bernard Parish officials confirmed Sunday. CBS affiliate WWL-TV has the latest:
First Hurricane Ida-related death reported
At least one person in the U.S. has died as a result of Hurricane Ida, the Ascension Parish Sherriff's Office announced Sunday night.
"Shortly after 8:30 p.m. deputies received reports of a citizen possibly injured from a fallen tree at a residence off of Highway 621 in Prairieville," APSO said on Facebook. "Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed that the victim is now deceased."
Power outage spreads to all of New Orleans, mayor says
Hurricane Ida has knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell tweeted late Sunday night.
"We have now lost power, citywide! This is the time to continue to remain in your safe places. It isn't a time to venture out!!" she said.
All eight transmission lines that deliver power to New Orleans were out of service, according to Entergy, the utility for the area, CBS New Orleans affiliate WWL reported.
"Catastrophic damage to our transmission system, all of Orleans Parish is currently without power," an Entergy spokesperson said.