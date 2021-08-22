Live Updates: Henri lashes Northeast as millions brace for impact

Live Updates: Henri lashes Northeast as millions brace for impactget the free app
Henri weakened slightly to a tropical storm early Sunday but was still expected to crash into a long stretch of northeastern coastline, as millions on New York's Long Island and in southern New England braced for flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages.
The storm had top winds of 70 mph in an 8 a.m. ET update from the U.S. National Hurricane Center, just shy of hurricane status. The storm was about 50 miles southeast of Montauk, New York.
With the center of the storm projected to pass just off the eastern tip of Long Island by midday, hurricane warnings extended from coastal Connecticut and Rhode Island to near the old whaling port of New Bedford, Massachusetts, and across the luxurious oceanfront estates of New York's Hamptons to the summer getaway of Fire Island.
The first thunderstorms bringing what could be up to half a foot of rain arrived late Saturday, and flash flooding began in some areas overnight. Bands of heavy rain overwhelmed storm drains and drivers plowed through foot-deep water in a few spots in New York City, and Newark and Hoboken, New Jersey.
Henri expected to make landfall on Long Island or southern New England later Sunday
The National Hurricane Center said in an 8 a.m. advisory that Henri is expected to make landfall on eastern Long Island or southern New England later Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon.
"After landfall, a turn back toward the north and an even slower forward speed are expected as Henri moves over southern New England," the center said.
Maximum sustained winds remained at 70 mph, with tropical storm-force winds extending outwards up to 125 miles.
"Some slight weakening will be possible this morning, but Henri is still forecast to be a strong tropical storm when it reaches the coasts of southern New England and Long island," the advisory said. "Rapid weakening is expected after Henri makes landfall."
Henri weakens to tropical storm ahead of expected landfall
Henri weakened slightly to become a tropical storm overnight, with sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
The center's 7 a.m. advisory said the storm was located 50 miles southeast of Montauk, the eastern tip of New York's Long Island, and 85 miles south of Providence, Rhode Island. It was moving northward at a speed of 18 mph.
Tropical storm-intensity winds were beginning to strike the coast Sunday morning. Rising tide threatened to produce dangerous storm surge.
People in the projected path spent Saturday scrambling to stock up on groceries and gasoline. Those close to the coast boarded up windows and, in some cases, evacuated.
Biden set to address Henri impact Sunday afternoon
President Biden is slated to provide an update on Henri's impact in the Northeast at 4 p.m. from the White House on Sunday afternoon, the White House said. Mr. Biden is also expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, where U.S. troops are rushing to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies from the capital of Kabul.
Mr. Biden also approved a disaster declaration for Rhode Island on Saturday evening, freeing up federal resources to aid in the response and recovery. The move authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts in the state.
Storm cuts New York "homecoming" concert short
Approaching severe weather Saturday night cut short a superstar-laden concert in Central Park. The show headlined by Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson was meant to celebrate New York City's recovery from the coronavirus. But officials asked concertgoers to leave the park during Barry Manilow's set amid the threat of lightning.
Governor Andrew Cuomo, set to leave office Monday after resigning over a sexual harassment scandal, emerged Saturday to plead with New York residents to make last-minute preparations, warning that heavy rain, wind and storm surge from Henri could be as devastating as Superstorm Sandy back in 2012.
"We have short notice. We're talking about tomorrow," Cuomo said in one of his final forays before TV cameras, a setting that shot him to fame during the worst of the pandemic last year. "So if you have to move, if you have to stock up, if you have to get to higher ground, it has to be today. Please."
Governor Ned Lamont warned Connecticut residents they should prepare to "shelter in place" from Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning as the state braces for the first possible direct hit from a hurricane in decades. Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee issued a similar warning.