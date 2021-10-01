Live Updates: Houston police respond to reports of school shooting; one suspect in custody

Live Updates: Houston police respond to reports of school shooting; one suspect in custodyget the free app
A former student opened fire inside a Houston secondary school, injuring an employee, the city's police chief said Friday. The suspect was taken into custody and no students were injured.
"I don't think anybody, or any kid, should witness something like this," Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters Friday.
Students at the school, YES Prep Southwest Secondary, were transported to a staging area where parents could pick them up, the school said. Nearly 1,000 students attend the school.
Police asked parents to avoid driving to the school, saying nearby roads were blocked off by officers.
Suspect shot and wounded a school employee, police say
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner identified the shooting suspect as a 25-year-old former student. Finner said the gunman gained entry into the building by firing his rifle through a glass door.
The person injured was identified as a school employee, who was shot in the back. The employee was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, he added.
No students injured in shooting, school says
No students have been injured in the reported shooting, the YES Prep Southwest Secondary said in a statement. The school asked parents to avoid driving to the school as police investigate.
"Please do not drive to the school; roads are blocked by the Houston Police Department. We are gathering information and will pass along as soon as we can," the statement said.