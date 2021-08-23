Henri weakens to tropical depression, but still poses a flood risk

Henri weakens to tropical depression, but still poses a flood riskget the free app
Henri was downgraded to a tropical depression Sunday evening as it churned over Connecticut. According to the National Weather Service the storm was "nearly stationary" early on Monday morning about 60 miles north-northwest of New York City, but it was expected start pushing east later in the day, bringing downpours to a wide swathe of the northeast and threatening widespread flooding.
The storm made landfall on Sunday just after noon near Westerly, Rhode Island, as a tropical storm with maximum winds sustained winds of 60 mph. By Monday morning it was packing winds only half that strong, but with 1-3 inches of rain forecast for many areas, flooding was to remain a concern throughout the day.
President Biden on Sunday pledged federal assistance, saying he had spoken to the governors of the states affected. "We don't know the full extent of the storm's impact today, but we're acting to prepare for and prevent damage as much as possible," said Mr. Biden.
The storm made an eastward turn overnight Saturday into Sunday, largely sparing Long Island, which had appeared earlier to be directly in its path. After making landfall on Rhode Island, the storm weakened as it dumped heavy rain in southern New England and moved westward.
The National Weather Service said in an early Monday advisory that flood watches were in effect across eastern Pennsylvania, southeast New York, New Jersey, Long Island and southern parts of New England.
Updates on Henri's aftermath
Henri now a tropical depression as flooding danger remains
Henri was located about 15 miles southwest of Hartford, Connecticut, on Sunday night as it weakened further to a tropical depression. It is still expected to produce heavy rainfall as it moves through the northeast, with 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts expected over portions of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania Sunday into Monday.
Henri is expected to slow down further on Sunday night and possibly stall near the Connecticut-New York borde, then move across northern Connecticut or southern Massachusetts by Monday afternoon.
MTA says it will resume full service on Monday
New York City's transit authority, the MTA, said Sunday that it would resume full service on Monday. On Sunday, the MTA suspended service on the Montauk, Greenport and Ronkonkoma branches of the Long Island Rail Road, and on the Wassaic branch of the Harlem line and on the entire New Haven line, including the New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury branches of the Metro-North.
Full service will resume on Monday morning. For a full list, see MTA.info.
Biden says "we don't know the storm's full impact"
President Biden spoke Sunday from the White House on Henri, saying he had spoken to governors in the key states affected.
"We don't know the full extent of the storm's impact today, but we're acting to prepare for and prevent damage as much as possible," he said.
Mr. Biden said they are aware the storm hit amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, saying to be prepared for the next storm and get vaccinated.
Henri slows down over southwestern Rhode Island
The National Hurricane Center said that as of 2 p.m., Henri was located about 5 miles north of Westerly, Rhode Island and 35 miles southwest of Providence. Strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall are continuing to slam the northeastern U.S., and a tropical storm warning remained in effect for Long Island, Rhode Island, Connecticut and southeastern Massachusetts.
As Henri moves northwest, it is expected to slow down further and possibly stall near the Connecticut-New York border on Sunday night, with an east-northeastward motion across northern
Connecticut and southern Massachusetts expected Monday.
The National Hurricane Center said Henri is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 3 to 6
inches over portions of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania Sunday into Monday, with isolated maximum totals near 12 inches. There were flash flood warnings in effect in New York City, Westchester, Nassau County, Long Island, and Connecticut.
4 nursing homes evacuated in Connecticut
CBS New York reports four nursing homes have been evacuated: Apple of Saybrook, Apple of Mystic, Apple of Guilford and Apple of West Haven. Some 248 residents were affected.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said Sunday that the state is monitoring and prepared to respond to flash flooding, storm surge and power outages.
"We're bringing in utility folks from across the region, from as far away as Texas," Lamont said.
Lamont says that, after a terrible response following Tropical Storm Isaias, the state has been all over the utility companies to improve, and they've told him they are ready for whatever Henri brings.
"They're going to have twice as many people on the ground prepositioned as we had a year ago. That makes a big difference, and we're going to be able to respond faster, and respond in a way that does everything we can to keep you safe," Lamont said.
Henri makes landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island
The National Weather Service said Henri made landfall as a tropical storm at 12:15 p.m. along the coast of Rhode Island near Westerly.
The storm was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday as storm surge warnings remained in effect in Connecticut, Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts and Long Island.
Henri, now a tropical storm, threatens Northeast
CBS News meteorologist Jeff Berardelli has the latest on the tropical storm's movement toward New England.
New England braces for Henri impact
Dangerous storm surges, flash flooding and power outages are the prospect for New England residents Sunday as Henri approaches. Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli reports the latest from Long Island:
Biden approves emergency declarations for Connecticut and New York
President Biden approved federal emergency declarations for Connecticut and New York, paving the way for federal assistance in the states' rescue and recovery efforts. The president approved an emergency declaration for Rhode Island on Saturday evening.
"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures," a White House statement said.
Connecticut Governor Ned LaMont thanked the president for approving the declaration:
Henri expected to make landfall on Long Island or southern New England later Sunday
The National Hurricane Center said in an 8 a.m. advisory that Henri is expected to make landfall on eastern Long Island or southern New England later Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon.
"After landfall, a turn back toward the north and an even slower forward speed are expected as Henri moves over southern New England," the center said.
Maximum sustained winds remained at 70 mph, with tropical storm-force winds extending outwards up to 125 miles.
"Some slight weakening will be possible this morning, but Henri is still forecast to be a strong tropical storm when it reaches the coasts of southern New England and Long island," the advisory said. "Rapid weakening is expected after Henri makes landfall."
Henri weakens to tropical storm ahead of expected landfall
Henri weakened slightly to become a tropical storm overnight, with sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
The center's 7 a.m. advisory said the storm was located 50 miles southeast of Montauk, the eastern tip of New York's Long Island, and 85 miles south of Providence, Rhode Island. It was moving northward at a speed of 18 mph.
Tropical storm-intensity winds were beginning to strike the coast Sunday morning. Rising tide threatened to produce dangerous storm surge.
People in the projected path spent Saturday scrambling to stock up on groceries and gasoline. Those close to the coast boarded up windows and, in some cases, evacuated.
Biden set to address Henri impact Sunday afternoon
President Biden is slated to provide an update on Henri's impact in the Northeast at 4 p.m. from the White House on Sunday afternoon, the White House said. Mr. Biden is also expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, where U.S. troops are rushing to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies from the capital of Kabul.
Mr. Biden also approved a disaster declaration for Rhode Island on Saturday evening, freeing up federal resources to aid in the response and recovery. The move authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts in the state.
Storm cuts New York "homecoming" concert short
Approaching severe weather Saturday night cut short a superstar-laden concert in Central Park. The show headlined by Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson was meant to celebrate New York City's recovery from the coronavirus. But officials asked concertgoers to leave the park during Barry Manilow's set amid the threat of lightning.
Governor Andrew Cuomo, set to leave office Monday after resigning over a sexual harassment scandal, emerged Saturday to plead with New York residents to make last-minute preparations, warning that heavy rain, wind and storm surge from Henri could be as devastating as Superstorm Sandy back in 2012.
"We have short notice. We're talking about tomorrow," Cuomo said in one of his final forays before TV cameras, a setting that shot him to fame during the worst of the pandemic last year. "So if you have to move, if you have to stock up, if you have to get to higher ground, it has to be today. Please."
Governor Ned Lamont warned Connecticut residents they should prepare to "shelter in place" from Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning as the state braces for the first possible direct hit from a hurricane in decades. Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee issued a similar warning.