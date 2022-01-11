4 people survive medical helicopter crash in Pennsylvania after "miracle" landing

4 people survive medical helicopter crash in Pennsylvania after "miracle" landingget the free app
Four people have survived a medical helicopter crash in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. One of them was an infant, CBS Philly reports.
The medical chopper was heading to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia from Maryland when it crashed near the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in the Drexel Hill neighborhood just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, CBS Philly said.
Officials called the crash a "miracle" landing because the area in which the helicopter crashed is heavily trafficked and no one outside of the chopper was injured.
"The best way to describe it is a miracle," Upper Darby Fire Chief Derrick Sawyer told CBS Philly, commending the pilot for his "great command" of the helicopter.
CBS Philly's Joe Holden reports the pilot suffered the most serious injuries.
FAA and NTSB will investigate
The FAA said in a statement that it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate Tuesday's crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide additional updates.
Upper Darby Fire Chief Derrick Sawyer said once the NTSB investigates they will make arrangements for the chopper to be removed from its location.
Director of Emergency Services: "I'm feeling grateful, honestly"
The director of Emergency Services for Delaware County said Tuesday he is "feeling grateful" after four people survived the crash.
"A helicopter down is never something we want to deal with," Timothy Boyce told CBS Philly. "When they pull up and see that it's a medical flight and then they tell you that there's a pediatric patient on there, and things are going the right direction right now, I think we have to be grateful."
"Whatever caused this, we will figure it out," he said.
"This was miraculous": Fire chief confirms all on board survived
Upper Darby Fire Chief Derrick Sawyer commended the pilot of the helicopter, confirming that all onboard the aircraft survived the crash, in an interview with CBS Philly.
"The best way to describe it is a miracle," Sawyer said. "Obviously this pilot had a great command of the helicopter and was able to land it safely - took the best interest in the community in hand to make sure there were no injuries and no property damage. So he did an excellent job."
He reiterated that this was the best possible outcome for the crash, confirming that everyone on board the helicopter, including the infant patient, survived.
"This was miraculous," Sawyer said.
When the helicopter crashed, it was carrying an hour worth of fuel, some of which began to leak. Fire officials secured local water systems so no fuel would leak into them and prepared water lines so that if a fire started they could respond immediately, Sawyer said. There was no fire.