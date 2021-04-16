Live Updates: Mass shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

Live Updates: Mass shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolisget the free app
Indianapolis police say multiple people were shot at a FedEx facility on the city's southwest side late Thursday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers came upon an active shooter incident when they arrived. They reported finding numerous victims.
Some were rushed to several hospitals, reports CBS Indianapolis affiliate WTTV.
IMPD spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters early Friday that, "We have multiple people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds." She didn't say how many or what condition they were in.
She said it appears the shooter took his own life, adding, "We don't feel that there is an active threat to the community at this time."
Police were asking anyone with family members who work at the facility who haven't been able to contact them to go to a nearby Holiday Inn.
The facility is near the Indianapolis International airport.
Worker's husband rushed to scene
A man whose wife works in the facility told WTTV she texted him to say there was an active shooter there.
"She texted me to tell me there's an active shooter and we communicated back and forth for a while. She's since notified me she's OK," said Ian Johnson.
"After I communicated with her for a while, then it went silent for a while, so I came here just to see what was going on and she texted me I'm OK."
Johnson said you never think something like this might happen, but it always can.
Victim shot in arm as she sat in car, uncle says
The uncle of one victim says she was shot in the upper left arm as she sat in her car in a parking lot at the FedEx facility.
"She's fine. She's in the hospital now," Parminder Singh told WTTV.
"She called as I was asleep at home. She said there was a shooting in the FedEx. So we just drove from Brownsburg," he said.
He said his niece did not know the gunman.
FedEx comments on "tragic shooting"
FedEx issued a statement early Friday saying it's "aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities."