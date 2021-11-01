How to watch the 2021 election results

How to watch the 2021 election resultsget the free app
Voters in Virginia and New Jersey are going to the polls Tuesday to cast a ballot for governor in the closely watched first statewide elections since the presidential election.
The race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is a close one going into Election Day, though the state has not elected a Republican statewide since 2009. But Youngkin has had the momentum leading up to Election Day, appealing to suburban, exurban and independent voters with a sharp focus on education and the economy. McAuliffe has tried to tie Youngkin to former President Trump, although Youngkin has kept the former president at a distance.
Polls close at 7 p.m. in Virginia and at 8 p.m. in New Jersey. Early voting in Virginia ended Saturday. New Jersey's early voting period ended Sunday.
There are also mayoral contests in New York City and Boston, and voters in Minneapolis will decide on the future of policing for their community.
CBS News will be following these races across multiple platforms. CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming service, will start a special edition of its daily politics show "Red & Blue" starting at 5 p.m. ET anchored by Elaine Quijano and Major Garrett. Lana Zak will anchor CBSN's breaking coverage.
CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto will provide real-time analyses and projections from the Decision Desk as votes come in, along with CBS News exit polls with updates and news from the key races.
CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe will report from Virginia, and CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster will report from New Jersey.
CBS-owned stations and their streaming and digital platforms will provide extensive coverage of key local and state races in the communities they serve. WCBS-TV, WLNY-TV, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com will report on the New York City mayoral election and New Jersey gubernatorial election. KYW-TV, WPSG-TV, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com will also cover the New Jersey election. WBZ-TV, WSBK-TV, CBSN Boston and CBSBoston.com will feature coverage of the Boston mayoral election. And one year following the death of George Floyd, WCCO-TV, CBSN Minnesota and CBSMinnesota.com will report on the Minneapolis mayoral election and a possible amendment to the Minneapolis City Charter that would remove the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety.
What: 2021 election results
Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
"Red & Blue" special edition begins: 5 p.m.
Polls close: 7 p.m. in Virginia, 8 p.m in New Jersey
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
Follow: Llive updates on CBSNews.com