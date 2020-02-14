Coronavirus death toll mounts in China as U.S. braces for long fight, more cases

Coronavirus death toll mounts in China as U.S. braces for long fight, more casesDownload the free app
The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the new coronavirus, which has killed almost 1,400 people and is still spreading in China, could be around for at least another year. With the Chinese government reporting 121 more deaths and more than 5,000 new cases Thursday alone, the illness dubbed COVID-19 didn't even appear to have peaked.
Chinese health officials in the epicenter province of Hubei changed the way they officially diagnosed the disease this week, leading early Thursday to a sudden, alarming jump of about 14,000 new cases recorded in the region. But the person in charge of managing emergencies for the World Health Organization said that jump in the Chinese statistics did not indicate "a significant change in the trajectory of the outbreak."
It wasn't necessarily the "tip of an iceberg," said the WHO's Mike Ryan.
While the disease takes a fast-mounting toll, and sparks increasing scenes of draconian control measures being enforced in mainland China, there have been only three deaths blamed on it elsewhere; one each in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan. The U.S. has 15 confirmed cases, but none are said to be suffering serious symptoms.
Meanwhile, in the U.S. and around the world, evacuees flown back to their countries from Hubei province and put under immediate two-week quarantines continue to be released back into public life after being cleared of the disease.
Passengers from a cruise ship that was denied entry by five countries over fears of the virus finally disembarked Friday in Cambodia, expressing deep gratitude to the country's leader as he welcomed them with roses.
Japan lets some elderly passengers off quarantined cruise ship
Japan on Friday began allowing elderly passengers who test negative for the new coronavirus to leave a quarantined cruise ship and finish their isolation in government-designated lodging.
Japan's government has given passengers aged 80 or older in poor health or confined to windowless inner cabins on the Diamond Princess the chance to move from the ship to accommodation on land. But only those who test negative for the virus that has so far infected 218 people on board the ship have the option to move.
The first of them departed the massive cruise ship Friday afternoon, traveling in buses with blacked out windows. Drivers could be seen dressed in head-to-toe white protective suits, complete with goggles and masks.
A government official said 11 people had left, but declined to say whether more would depart Friday or offer further details.
- CBS/AFP
Russian hospital sues to force woman who fled quarantine to return
A Russian hospital on Friday filed a lawsuit against a woman for escaping her coronavirus quarantine, complaining of being forcibly held and given inedible meals. The head doctor of the Botkin hospital in the northwestern city of Saint Petersburg took the highly unusual action against Alla Ilyina to force her to return and undergo medical observation, the city's court service said in a statement.
A hearing has been scheduled for next Monday. According to Russian laws, leaving quarantine is punishable by a fine.
The woman arrived from Hainan, a Chinese resort island popular with Russians, on February 1. She was examined several times and eventually diagnosed with "acute virus illness" which did not rule out that this could be the new coronavirus, according to the local branch of the state health watchdog.
But Ilyina, who fled the hospital after two days by short-circuiting an electric lock, said in videos posted online that she had been told she did not have the disease, but was being held against her will.
- Associated Press
China reports 121 new deaths and more than 5,000 new cases
China's National Health Commission said it had recorded 121 more deaths and 5,090 new coronavirus cases on the mainland Thursday, bringing the total number deaths in the country to 1,380.
Three people have died outside of mainland China from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus, in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan.
The World Health Organization and the Chinese authorities use different diagnostic standards to record the number of infections in the country, but under the broader definition used in China's Hubei province, which includes cases confirmed only via lung scan images, the country has about 60,000 patients with the disease.
Virus has killed 6 health workers in China, infected more than 1,700
Six health workers have died from the new coronavirus in China and more than 1,700 have been infected, health officials said Friday, underscoring the risks doctors and nurses have taken amid shortages of protective gear.
The figure comes a week after public anger erupted over the death of a whistleblowing doctor who had been reprimanded and silenced by police after raising the alarm about the virus in December.
Chinese authorities have scrambled to deploy protective equipment to Wuhan's hospitals, where doctors and nurses have been overwhelmed by an ever-growing number of patients.
Many doctors in Wuhan have had to see patients without proper masks or protective body suits, resorting to reusing the same equipment when they should be changed regularly.
- AFP
California university student stuck in China amid coronavirus outbreak
A Cal State University Northridge student is still in China on Thursday night, near the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak — his semester studying abroad turning into a health care nightmare, CBS Los Angeles reported.
"I never cry," Nancy Krank, the student's mother, said while talking about her son, Samson Adame.
Adame, 24, has been stuck in China's Shandong province since the coronavirus epidemic began, and thought he would have gotten help from his school by now.
Cruise stranded by virus fears ends with roses in Cambodia
Hundreds of cruise ship passengers long stranded at sea by virus fears cheered as they finally disembarked Friday and were welcomed to Cambodia by the nation's authoritarian leader, who handed them flowers.
Prime Minister Hun Sen agreed to let the Westerdam dock at the port of Sihanoukville on Thursday after Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and Guam had barred the ship earlier.
"How wonderful it is to be here. Thank you very much to the prime minister. He has a wonderful heart," said Anna Marie Melon, from Queensland, Australia. "I'm very excited (to be here)," she said as she waved a rose Hun Sen handed to her.
The passengers cheered as they walked toward waiting buses and waved goodbye to other passengers watching from the ship's deck.
"Your country did a great job. Did a wonderful job. Thank you very much. We appreciate it very much," Joe Spaziani, 74, from Florida, told local reporters at the port. "Cambodia alone, even the United States, Guam, did not let us land, but Cambodia did, so that's wonderful. Absolutely wonderful."
— Associated Press
CDC says virus could be around for a year, gain "foothold" in U.S.
The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the deadly outbreak of coronavirus could continue into next year.
"We don't know a lot about this virus," CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told CNN on Thursday. "This virus is probably with us beyond this season, beyond this year, and I think eventually the virus will find a foothold and we will get community-based transmission."
"There may be additional cases that we identify. I do want to prepare you for that," CDC Captain Jennifer McQuiston said Thursday. She is overseeing the quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas for people who arrived last week on a government charter flight from China. A person there became the 15th confirmed case in the U.S. on Thursday.
In all, about 600 people are quarantined at military bases in the U.S.