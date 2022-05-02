Watch Live: Authorities give updates on search for inmate Casey Cole White, corrections official Vicky White

Watch Live: Authorities give updates on search for inmate Casey Cole White, corrections official Vicky Whiteget the free app
Authorities in Alabama are expected to hold a press conference Monday morning about the disappearance of suspected killer Casey Cole White and corrections official Vicky White, who investigators say aren't related. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office has scheduled a press conference for 10:30 a.m. local time.
Casey White, 38, had been jailed on a capital murder charge in the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, about 75 miles west of Huntsville. The inmate and assistant director of corrections Vicky White, 56, left the detention center Friday morning to go to a nearby courthouse, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Saturday.
At a news conference Friday, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Vicky White was armed when she left the jail with Casey White and headed to the courthouse for what she said was a mental health evaluation for the inmate. She was alone with him, which the sheriff said violated department policy.
Singleton also said there was no mental health evaluation for the inmate scheduled at the courthouse.
The vehicle the officer and the inmate were in when they left the detention center was found at a nearby shopping center parking lot, according to the sheriff's office.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Sunday it is offering up to $10,000 for information leading authorities to finding the two.