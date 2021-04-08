Live Updates: 1 dead, 4 injured in Texas shooting

Live Updates: 1 dead, 4 injured in Texas shootingget the free app
A gunman opened fire inside a business in central Texas, killing one person and injuring four others, local police said Thursday. Police are advising residents to stay away from the scene.
Police responded to calls at 2:30 p.m. local time Thursday and discovered the victims at the scene, Lieutenant Jason James of the Bryant Police Department told reporters Thursday. James said no suspect has been identified and it was unclear if the victims were employees of a business at the location.
James said at least six ambulances responded to the shooting scene and an investigation is underway.
Bryan, a central Texas town located about 100 miles northwest of Houston, has a population of 84,000 people and is situated near Texas A&M University in College Station.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The incident follows mass shooting in South Carolina
The incident comes less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in South Carolina, where a former NFL player shot six people, killing five, before taking his own life.