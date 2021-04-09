Live Updates: 1 dead, 5 injured in Bryan, Texas, shooting

Live Updates: 1 dead, 5 injured in Bryan, Texas, shootingget the free app
A suspected gunman was arrested after a shooting rampage Thursday that left one person dead and five others injured in Bryan, Texas, authorities said. One of the injured victims was identified as a state trooper who was shot during a manhunt at the suspect's home.
The first shooting took place at Kent Moore Cabinets, where police said the suspect is an employee. At 2:30 p.m. local time, police responded to reports of a shooting at the business, where they discovered several shooting victims. The suspect fled the scene and was later arrested after shooting the state trooper, who officials said was in serious but stable condition.
The victims with gunshot wounds were transported to nearby hospitals in critical condition, Police Chief Eric Buske said in a news conference. One victim suffered a "minor injury" and another suffered an asthma attack, officials said.
Bryan, a central Texas city located about 100 miles northwest of Houston, has a population of 84,000 people and is situated near Texas A&M University in College Station.
Tori B. Powell contributed reporting.
Texas governor working with law enforcement
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he is working with law enforcement on the shooting. "I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect," Abbott said in a statement.
Suspect is an employee at the business
The suspected gunman was taken into custody after fleeing the scene Thursday. Police said the suspect is employed at the custom cabinet company where they opened fire.
The business, Kent Moore Cabinets, makes custom cabinets and has several locations across Texas. The company's headquarters in Bryan opened in 2011 and employs nearly 600 workers. Police are currently unaware of the suspected gunman's motive.
Biden recently announced executive actions on gun violence
The shooting occurred hours after President Joe Biden announced executive actions to address gun violence in the country. His changes include expanded background checks, reviewing ghost gun federal policies and reassessing the use of stabilizing braces on pistols.
"Gun violence in this country is an epidemic," Biden said in remarks Thursday. "It's an international embarrassment."
Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that the president's announcement threatens the 2nd Amendment.
"He just announced a new liberal power grab to take away our guns," Abbott said. "We will NOT allow this in TX. It's time to get legislation making TX a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State passed and to my desk for signing."
As of April 6, there have reportedly been 133 mass shootings in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group that tracks gun violence.
— Tori B. Powell