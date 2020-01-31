Brexit is finally happening, but Britain remains divided over leaving the EU

Brexit is finally happening, but Britain remains divided over leaving the EUDownload the free app
London — Almost four years after the British public voted in a referendum to "Brexit," the U.K. is finally leaving the European Union on Friday. At 11 p.m. in London (6 p.m. Eastern), the United Kingdom will cease to be a member of the union it joined more than 47 years ago.
The British public has been bitterly divided over the divorce with the EU, and the historic day has been greeted with both cheers and tears in London. While many will herald it as a day on which the United Kingdom reclaims some lost independence, others will mourn it as a grave loss.
Opposing groups, pro- and anti-Brexit, gathered around Parliament in central London on Friday afternoon. They occasionally shouted insults at each other. While there is still a year of "transition period" to complete the actual task of Brexit, it may take a lot longer than that to heal the divided kingdom.
Below, CBS News' will bring you ongoing coverage of the day that many here have dreaded for years, and many others feared would never happen.
Brexit backers' bell "Little Ben" arrives in London
There was a campaign by Brexit supporters to raise enough money to get London's iconic Big Ben to ring out Friday in honor of Britain's departure from the EU, but it fell short.
Brexiteers commissioned their own bell, called "Little Ben," which arrived at Parliament Square on Friday.
Brexit campaigner David Waller told CBS News the bell in the back of his van was cast at the Whitechapel Foundry, the same foundry that created the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.
"The actual bell is on a Victorian carriage and it's been made by a very able blacksmith by the name of Merve Smith, who is a second generation blacksmith from sleepy Shropshire," Waller said.
Waller was planning to ring Little Ben, which remained carefully packed and obscured from view as he spoke to CBS News, at the moment of Brexit, 11 p.m. in London, Friday night.
Brexit backers jeer EU supporters outside Parliament
Dozens of pro-Brexit and pro-EU demonstrators exchanged words outside the British Parliament on Friday afternoon.
Standing on either side of a road and separated by police, one Brexit supporter yelled, "bye bye EU scum," and "now we can be great again."
A woman draped in a British flag held her hands up in the symbol of the letter L and shouted "losers" at the pro-EU activists across the street.
Flags taken down at U.K.'s office at EU
CBS News partner network BBC News posted video on Friday of the flags coming down at the building Britain has inhabited at European Union headquarters for decades.
The U.K. Representation to the EU was effectively the kingdom's embassy in Brussels. The BBC News clip showed the moment on Friday afternoon when the two flags — A Union Jack and the EU circle of stars on blue, were brought in through a window.
European officials bid a teary-eyed farewell in London
Around 100 people gathered outside Europe House on Friday to say goodbye to officials at the home of the European Commission in London.
Some people were in tears as the crowd, many of them waving EU flags, listened to speeches of thanks from officials exiting the building.
"I am old enough to remember us going into the EU, and I don't think that at that stage I was keen on the idea… But my life has involved Europe to varying degrees," one demonstrator, John Minson, told CBS News. "It just led to a growing realization that, well, I knew people were all the same, but that we can all stand together. That the language barriers don't matter. That geographical barriers don't matter. That if we have the same interests, we can work together and make interesting things happen within the world."