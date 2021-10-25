Live

Live Updates: 6 injured after reports of shooting at Boise mall

By Victoria Albert

/ CBS News

Six people were injured and one person is in custody following reports of a shooting at a mall in Boise, the city's police department said Monday. The department said one of the injured people is a police officer.

Just after 3 p.m. local time, police said they were "responding to reports of shots fired at the mall on N. Milwaukee" and asked residents to avoid the area. CBS affiliate KBOI-TV identified the scene as the Boise Towne Square mall.

Police said they are now in the process of securing the scene, going through the mall store-by-store to clear each business individually.  

 

Six injured, including one police officer

Six people were injured, including a police officer, the Boise Police Department said. The extent of the injuries is not yet clear. 

Officers move store-by-store to clear scene

Police are now walking through the mall "to clear each business." Authorities said the process is "expected to take a little while," and did not provide additional information about the shooting. 

"Officers continuing to work their way through the mall to clear each business. It is expected to take a little while," the department tweeted. "We have no further information indicating additional threats at this time."

Police responding to reports of shots fired

Police said they are responding to multiple reports of shots being fired at the mall, and are now working to secure the scene. 

