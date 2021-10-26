Boise mall shooting leaves 2 dead and 4 injured

An (Un)Civil War: The Evangelical Divide

Sign Up For Newsletters

Britney Spears: My family hurt me "deeper than you'll ever know"

Iran believed to be responsible for attack on U.S. base in Syria

White House rejects more Trump claims of executive privilege

Facebook's new biz plan? Find young people in the metaverse

CBP agents cited for "misconduct" were allowed to keep jobs

Extreme weather takes aim from coast to coast

Japan's Princess Mako weds, then goes on TV to defend the marriage

2 dead and 4 wounded in shooting at Boise mall

FDA advisers set to meet on Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11

Victoria Albert is a News Editor at CBS News. Reach her at victoria.albert@cbsinteractive.com

Victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy identified as North Carolina man

Victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy identified as North Carolina man

Gruesome find and shocking details revealed by Houston area sheriff

Gruesome find and shocking details revealed by Houston area sheriff

Homeowner charged with murder after shooting motorist in driveway

Homeowner charged with murder after shooting motorist in driveway

2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Idaho mall

2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Idaho mall

2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Idaho mall

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On