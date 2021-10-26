Boise mall shooting leaves 2 dead and 4 injured

Boise mall shooting leaves 2 dead and 4 injuredget the free app
At least two people were killed and four were injured during a shooting at a mall in Boise, police officials said Monday. The suspect, who was apprehended at the scene, was hospitalized and is in critical condition, city officials said.
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said police responded to reports of shots fired at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Monday afternoon. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found someone matching the suspect's description and exchanged gunfire, resulting in the officer's injury and the suspect's arrest. The officer was hospitalized but has since been released, city officials said.
Lee did not provide additional details about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. He did not say anything about a possible motive.
Police said they believe the suspect was the only shooter, and there is no danger to the public at this time. The mall has been secured, but the investigation remains ongoing.
"Never should one have to, or does one expect when they're saying goodbye to a loved one who is headed to work, who is headed out to shop, that they'll get a call like they did today," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said at the press conference. "Countless people found themselves in a situation they never would have — or should have — expected."
McLean thanked the mall employees who helped shelter and take care of customers. "You showed in a tough and chaotic moment how much you care and what you're willing to do to support and care for strangers," she said.
Suspect hospitalized in critical condition
The suspect was injured during the shooting and is now hospitalized in critical condition, the city of Boise said Monday night. The suspect has not been named, and the city did not provide additional information on the nature of their injuries.
The officer who was injured has been treated and released from the hospital, the city said.
"It seemed like it went on forever"
Diane Green, a resident, told the Idaho Statesmen that she was inside the mall's Apple store when she heard a "horrible crashing sound." Everyone inside took shelter there for about two hours, she said.
"It was like a metal window had blown in and it was echoing throughout the mall," Green told the publication. "Most of us there were startled at first, and then right away we heard five to six gunshots, just pow pow pow, extremely loud."
"It seemed like it went on forever," she added. "It was exhausting. (But) I felt reassured by everyone there."
Mall will be closed Tuesday out of "respect for our community"
Brookfield Properties, which owns the mall where the shooting occurred, said the Boise Towne Square would close Tuesday out of "respect for our community."
"We are heartbroken and are working closely with the Boise Police Department as they investigate the circumstances that led to this terrible tragedy," the company said in a statement, adding, "This is devastating for our entire community, and our thoughts are with the victims' family and friends during this unimaginable time."
Idaho governor condemns "unthinkable" shooting
Idaho Governor Brad Little said Monday that the victims of the "unthinkable" shooting were in his prayers.
"Idahoans are deeply appreciative of our brave men and women of law enforcement and our first responders," he tweeted.
