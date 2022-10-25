Watch Live: Biden to receive updated COVID-19 vaccine

Watch Live: Biden to receive updated COVID-19 vaccineget the free app
Washington — President Biden on Tuesday will receive his updated COVID-19 vaccine and announce new initiatives to encourage Americans to get their shots as the nation braces for an expected surge in new infections heading into the winter months.
Mr. Biden will be joined by top federal health officials and the leaders of the nation's largest pharmacy chains, including Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and Albertsons, to unveil the additional efforts designed to get the updated COVID vaccines into more arms. More than 20 million Americans, including nearly one in five senior citizens, have already received their updated vaccines, according to the White House.
"While COVID-19 is not the disruptive force it was when the president took office, the virus continues to evolve," the White House said in a fact-sheet laying out the new initiatives Mr. Biden will announce. "COVID-19, flu, and other respiratory illnesses spread more quickly in the winter, as people gather indoors. As the weather gets colder, Americans must take action to stay protected."
The updated boosters targeting two subvariants of Omicron, which are the most dominant strains in the U.S., began rolling out in the fall, and the Biden administration launched a new ad campaign this month to promote the shots. White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, who will join Mr. Biden for the remarks, has urged Americans to get their coronavirus boosters and annual flu shot before Halloween.
As part of the additional efforts, Walgreens will work with Uber and DoorDash to deliver prescriptions of Paxlovid for free for Americans living in underserved communities. Mr. Biden will also call on each school district, college and university in the country to host at least one vaccination clinic by Thanksgiving, the White House said, and push employers to continue offering paid time-off for their workers to get vaccinated.
The Department of Health and Human Services will also launch a vaccine tour on Wednesday designed to urge families to get the updated shots, which will include pop-up vaccination events, according to the White House. One pop-up clinic is expected at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in Arizona, which dovetails with the Biden administration's efforts to target regions with lower vaccine uptake.
The department will roll out new national and local television, radio and print ads that aim to reach Black and Latino audiences in more than 30 markets, as well as new football and country music-themed ads to reach rural communities in 15 local markets. The Biden administration's push also includes social and digital ads on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat and Reddit.
"For most Americans, if they get this updated COVID-19 vaccine, they can go about their lives this fall and winter with the peace of mind that they remain protected against serious illness," the White House sasid. "And, if they do get sick, there are widely available and easily accessible treatments that reduce the severity of illness, keep people out of the hospital, and save lives."
