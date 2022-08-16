Watch Live: Biden to sign Inflation Reduction Act, sealing major victory on climate, health care and taxes

Afghan women jailed, tortured and forced to hide, but not silenced

Shooting in Memphis lands six in two hospitals but circumstances unclear

Former Trump Org. CFO Weisselberg expected to plead guilty in tax fraud case

Why even discussing abortion can now get you arrested

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

FBI returns Trump passports seized in search of Mar-a-Lago

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, D.C.

FBI raid is backdrop as DeSantis begins battleground tour

FBI raid is backdrop as DeSantis begins battleground tour

FBI returns Trump passports seized in search of Mar-a-Lago

FBI returns Trump passports seized in search of Mar-a-Lago

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On