Biden makes first live remarks — virtually — since COVID diagnosis
President Biden made his first live appearance — virtually — since he was diagnosed with COVID-19 Thursday, participating in a meeting with his economic team on gas prices Friday.
"I'm feeling much better than I sound," the president said as he began the meeting.
His voice, albeit deeper than normal, was strong during his brief remarks, and he coughed slightly once. When a reporter asked how he's feeling, the president gave a thumbs-up sign and smiled.
"Gas prices are coming down. In fact, gas prices have fallen every day this summer, for 38 days in a row," the president said.
Mr. Biden has been isolating in the White House residence, and he and the people around him have been emphasizing that the 79-year-old president is hard at work for the American people.
The president has spoken to members of Congress, his national security team and signed a bill temporarily suspending tariffs on baby formula, among other things, since the White House announced he tested positive for the virus more than 24 hours ago. On Thursday, the president recorded a video from the White House balcony, insisting he would be fine.
According to the president's physician, his symptoms are better but he's still experiencing a runny nose, fatigue, and a slight cough. He had a temperature of 99.4 degrees Thursday night that responded well to Tylenol, the doctor said.
The White House says the president will continue to isolate until he receives a negative COVID-19 test.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday that the White House has identified 17 close contacts of the president. None have tested positive at this point.