Watch Live: Biden addresses DNC winter meeting

President Biden is addressing the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting in Philadelphia Friday, ahead of a vote on the party's primary calendar and as he prepares for his State of the Union address.
The party is considering a plan that would kick New Hampshire out of its first-in-the-country status, and replace it with South Carolina, a state that was pivotal to the president's victory. Mr. Biden wants the plan to pass.
The president will highlight the progress Democrats have made for the American people under his leadership, including bringing back jobs, particularly manufacturing jobs, a DNC official said. He'll hit on his frequent them of growing the economy from the bottom up and the middle out. The DNC official also said he will continue to outline the administration's progress and contrast it with "MAGA Republicans' extreme, out of touch plans."
The president is heading to Camp David Friday evening, where he'll spend the weekend with top aides and speech writers writing, revising and refining his Tuesday State of the Union address. As CBS News has reported, the president is expected to focus on his administration's accomplishments, ahead of an anticipated 2024 announcement.
— Aaron Navarro contributed to this report