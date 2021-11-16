6 teenagers wounded in shooting near Colorado high school

6 teenagers wounded in shooting near Colorado high schoolget the free app
Six teenagers were wounded Monday in a shooting near a high school in Colorado, authorities said. Aurora police said there are likely multiple suspects responsible for the shooting, all of whom remain on the loose.
The shooting occurred in Nome Park, which is across the street from Aurora Central High School, just before 1:00 p.m. local time, police said in a statement. Five students between the ages of 14 and 17 were found wounded at the scene, and an additional 18-year-old student self-transported to the hospital with "minor" injuries.
Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said initial evidence suggests that some suspects may have been on foot, while others were in a vehicle. She said there were multiple shell casings of different calibers at the scene.
"When I got the call, my heart dropped," Wilson said at a press conference on Monday afternoon.
Wilson said she believes first responders "saved a life." In a statement late Monday night, police said first responders applied tourniquets to two of the victims to stem their bleeding.
More than 2,000 students attended the school during the 2019-2020 academic year, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics.
