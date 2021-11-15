6 teenagers hospitalized after shooting near Colorado high school

6 teenagers hospitalized after shooting near Colorado high schoolget the free app
Six teenagers were injured Monday after a shooting near a high school in Colorado, according to local police. Authorities said the shooting occurred at a local park north of Aurora Central High School.
The Aurora Police Department said it was responding to a shooting in Nome Park just before 1 p.m. local time. Authorities said "multiple people" were shot and five teens between the ages of 14 and 17 have been hospitalized, but they did not provide any additional information on the teens' condition.
Police later said a sixth victim transported themselves to the hospital with "minor" injuries.
Police said the suspect is unknown and no longer at the scene. Aurora Central High School has begun what the department called a "secure perimeter," but is not on lockdown. One witness told CBS Denver that they heard what sounded like "30 to 50" shots.
Sixth victim self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries
An 18-year-old went to the hospital on their own and is being treated for "minor" injuries, Aurora police said. There is still no word on the condition of the other five hospitalized teenagers.
Police to hold news conference
The Aurora Police Department said it planned to hold a press conference about the shooting at approximately 3 p.m. local time. The department said it planned to live-stream the briefing on its Twitter account.
Five teenagers hospitalized
Aurora police said five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 were hospitalized. The cause and extent of their injuries are not yet clear.
Witness says they heard 30 to 50 shots
A witness, Henry Martinez, told CBS Denver that they heard what sounded like 30-50 shots fired.
Heavy police presence at Aurora Central High School
Video from CBS Denver shows a heavy police presence at the scene of the shooting and at Aurora Central High School. Many students and parents have gathered at the high school, but have not yet been permitted to leave, CBS Denver reported.