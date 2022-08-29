Watch CBS News

How to watch NASA's Artemis 1 launch to the moon

By William Harwood

Countdown is on for Artemis launch
NASA is poised to launch its most powerful rocket ever for a critical, long-overdue test flight Monday, sending an uncrewed Orion capsule on a 42-day voyage around the moon. 

The mission, known as Artemis 1, is the first major milestone in a program that aims in the next few years to launch astronauts to orbit the moon and eventually land near the lunar south pole, laying the groundwork for a base to support future missions to Mars.

Launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida is currently scheduled for 8:33 a.m. EDT Monday, the start of a two-hour window. Sunday morning, NASA said the forecast had improved to an 80% chance of good weather.

At liftoff, the Space Launch System —SLS — will generate a ground-shaking 8.8 million pounds of thrust from four shuttle-era hydrogen-fueled engines and twin solid rocket boosters packed with 25% more propellant than their shuttle predecessors, providing a breathtaking spectacle for thousands of spaceport workers, area residents and tourists.

The Artemis I lunar rocket sits on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Aug. 26, 2022, ahead of its expected launch on Aug. 29.  CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

"I'm afraid that people think it's routine," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told CBS News. "But when those candles light off, it's anything but routine. It is high-wire act all the way up. ... This is a big deal. And it is beautiful. And it is a monster! The size just overwhelms you."

The primary goal of the Artemis 1 mission is to send Orion to orbit around the moon and then return in a 25,000-mph plunge back into Earth's atmosphere on October 10. The top priority of the mission is to make sure the capsule's 16.5-foot-wide heat shield can withstand the 5,000-degree inferno of re-entry and protect astronauts on a future flight.

Flight controllers will attempt to capture Earthrise images as the Orion spacecraft orbits the moon. NASA

"This is a test flight. It's not without risk," Bob Cabana, a former shuttle commander and now a NASA associate administrator, said of the first SLS flight. "We have analyzed the risk as best we can and we've mitigated it as best we can. But we are stressing Orion beyond what it was actually designed for in preparation for sending it to the moon with a crew.

"And we want to make sure it works absolutely perfectly when we do that and that we understand all the risks," he said. "We're going to learn a lot from this test flight."

 

How to watch the Artemis 1 launch

  • What: NASA launches the Artemis 1 mission, sending an uncrewed spacecraft to orbit the moon
  • Date: Monday, Aug. 29, 2022
  • Time: Launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT
  • Location: Kennedy Space Center, Florida
  • Online stream: Live on CBS News in the video player above and on your mobile or streaming device 
  • Follow: Updates on Twitter @cbs_spacenews  
 

Going back to the moon "in a completely different way"

In an interview on CBS News' "Face the Nation," NASA astronaut and Artemis team member Kate Rubins discussed the space agency's plans to return to the moon nearly 50 years after the last NASA lunar mission. Watch more in the video below.

William Harwood
Bill Harwood has been covering the U.S. space program full-time since 1984, first as Cape Canaveral bureau chief for United Press International and now as a consultant for CBS News. He covered 129 space shuttle missions, every interplanetary flight since Voyager 2's flyby of Neptune and scores of commercial and military launches. Based at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Harwood is a devoted amateur astronomer and co-author of "Comm Check: The Final Flight of Shuttle Columbia."

