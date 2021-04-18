Live Updates: Manhunt underway in Austin, Texas, after 3 killed in shooting

Live Updates: Manhunt underway in Austin, Texas, after 3 killed in shootingget the free app
A manhunt is underway in Austin, Texas, after a shooting left three people dead Sunday. Although police said at a press conference that they believe the shooting to be an isolated "domestic situation," they are advising residents to shelter in place.
"While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public," police tweeted.
They did not release any information on the victims.
The Austin-EMS, which responded to the scene, described it as an "active/attack shooter incident."
This is a breaking story.