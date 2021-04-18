Live

Watch CBSN Live
live updates

Live Updates: Manhunt underway in Austin, Texas, after 3 killed in shooting

get the free app
  • link copied

By Caroline Linton

/ CBS NEWS

A manhunt is underway in Austin, Texas, after a shooting left three people dead Sunday. Although police said at a press conference that they believe the shooting to be an isolated "domestic situation," they are advising residents to shelter in place.

"While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public," police tweeted.

They did not release any information on the victims. 

The Austin-EMS, which responded to the scene, described it as an "active/attack shooter incident."

This is a breaking story. 


View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.