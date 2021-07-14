Watch Live: New York Governor Cuomo and Eric Adams hold press conference on NYC gun violence

Watch Live: New York Governor Cuomo and Eric Adams hold press conference on NYC gun violenceget the free app
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, Eric Adams, are holding a press conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET to discuss gun violence in the city. The governor says he will be making an announcement.
Eric Adams, who is Brooklyn Borough president, said earlier this week New York City needs a "joint gang and guns" task force, as the Big Apple experiences a surge in gun violence. Adams was among the local leaders who met with President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland at the White House on Monday.
Adams told CBSN he believes progress was made during the meeting, and said he's "extremely pleased" with the energy the president is bringing to the conversation.
"Far too long, we have ignored the epidemic of violence in the inner cities, like New York and Brooklyn," Adams told CBSN after the White House meeting. "And hearing that we're going to take a holistic approach to this, not only focus on assault rifles, but also the handgun. The handgun is the real enemy of New Yorkers and really Americans."
On Sunday, after a 13-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx, Adams tweeted, "It's sickening how often we are seeing headlines like this. Ending gun violence must be our priority."
How to watch the Cuomo-Adams press conference today
- What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and makes an announcement
- Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Location: Lenox Road Baptist Church, 1356 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, New York
- Online stream: Live on CBSN New York