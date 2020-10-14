Live updates: Amy Coney Barrett faces questions on Day 3 of Senate hearings

Live updates: Amy Coney Barrett faces questions on Day 3 of Senate hearingsget the free app
Washington — Judge Amy Coney Barrett returned to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for the second day of questioning in her confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court, after a marathon first round of questioning in which she declined to weigh in on some of the most pressing issues she will face if confirmed to the high court.
Thursday's round of questioning is shorter, with each senator getting 20 minutes to pose questions as opposed to 30 minutes. Democrats have pursued sharper lines of questioning than they did on Tuesday, probing Barrett on her past opinions and writings and how she applies her judicial philosophy.
Democrats have pressed her to explain her views on challenges to the Affordable Care Act, Roe v. Wade and the upcoming election, should the Supreme Court have to weigh in. But Barrett refused to indicate how she might judge cases that come before the high court, a time-honored tactic that has been deployed by Supreme Court nominees of both parties.
"I have no mission and no agenda. Judges don't have campaign promises," Barrett said toward the end of Tuesday's hearing.
During one memorable exchange with Senator Dianne Feinstein, who questioned her on abortion, she said she had "an agenda to stick to the rule of the law."
"If I express a view on a precedent one way or another, whether I say I love it or I hate it, it signals to litigants that I might tilt one way or another in a pending case," she said.
Barrett doesn't say whether a president could unilaterally bar certain people from voting
Democratic Senator Dick Durbin questioned Barrett on whether it would be constitutional for the president to unilaterally delay the election. It is, in fact, unconstitutional, as the date of the election is set by Congress under the Constitution. Barrett repeated what she told Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein yesterday, that she can't weigh in on hypotheticals.
Durbin then asked Barrett whether the president could unilaterally deny the right to vote based on race or gender. Barrett did not directly answer, but just said the 14th and 15th Amendment would not allow this.
"That strains originalism," Durbin said about Barrett's reasoning, as the 15th and 19th Amendments explicitly state that the right to vote cannot be denied on the basis of race or sex. She replied that "it would strain the canons of conduct" if she were to weigh in on a hypothetical about a president attempting to unilaterally bar some people from voting.
Judiciary Committee announces more witnesses for Thursday's hearing
Graham announced an additional six witnesses who will appear before the committee Thursday for the final day of Barrett's confirmation hearings.
The additional witnesses are:
- Randall D. Noel, chair of the American Bar Association's Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary
- Pamela J. Roberts, member of the American Bar Association's Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary
- Retired Judge Thomas Griffith of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit
- Saikrishna Prakash, a professor at the University of Virginia Law School
- Amanda Rauh-Bieri, who clerked for Barrett on the 7th Circuit
- Laura Wolk, the first blind woman to clerk at the Supreme Court and a former student of Barrett's at Notre Dame Law School
Barrett says court can't force a president to follow its orders
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy asked Barrett whether she believed it would present a threat to the Constitution if a president ignored the ruling of the Supreme Court. Barrett did not answer directly, but noted that the court could not force a president to follow its orders.
"As a matter of law, the Supreme Court may have the final word, but the Supreme Court lacks control over what happens after that," Barrett said. She gave the example of Brown v. Board of Education. Although the court ordered that segregation was unconstitutional, the National Guard had to be sent to a high school in Little Rock, Arkansas, to enforce it.
"The Supreme Court can't control whether or not a president obeys," Barrett continued.
Barrett declined to say whether she believed a president could pardon himself, as President Trump has suggested.
Barrett says she would "keep an open mind" about cameras in the Supreme Court
Barrett signaled that she would be willing to support allowing cameras in the Supreme Court. The court has long resisted allowing cameras to broadcast oral arguments live, but has recently begun livestreaming audio of remote proceedings during the pandemic.
GOP Senator Chuck Grassley asked Barrett if she would be willing to consider allowing cameras into the court.
"Many of us believe that allowing cameras in the courtroom would open the courts to the public and bring a better understanding of the judiciary," Grassley said. Grassley, who is 87, worried that he "won't live long enough to see" cameras in the courtroom.
"I would certainly keep an open mind about cameras in the Supreme Court," Barrett replied.
The court itself prohibits cameras in the courtroom during oral arguments. Various congressional efforts to require the court to broadcast proceedings have been pursued over the years, with none succeeding. Several lower courts do allow cameras, including the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, where Barrett is currently a judge.
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, who spoke next, began his round of questioning by signaling his agreement with Grassley on the importance of introducing cameras into the court.
"I agree with him on that," Leahy said.
Barrett says Voting Rights Act is a "triumph in the civil rights movement"
Pressed by Feinstein about whether she shares the views of the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Barrett called it a "triumph in the civil rights movement" and reiterated that she would not be a carbon copy of the late justice.
"When I said that Justice Scalia's philosophy is mine too, I certainly didn't mean to say that every sentence that came out of Justice Scalia's mouth or every sentence that he wrote is one that I would agree with," she said, adding that she would, however, approach cases in the same manner he did.
Barrett declined, however, to say whether she agrees with Scalia's characterization of the landmark civil rights law as a "perpetuation of racial entitlement."
"I don't obviously know what Justice Scalia was thinking when he said that, and any characterization of the Voting Rights Act or a statement like that is simply really not something that I can opine on because that's tied in with these Shelby County questions," she said.
In Shelby County v. Holder, the Supreme Court gutted a central provision of the Voting Rights Act that required jurisdictions with a history of race-based voter discrimination to receive approval from the federal government before making changes to their voting procedures and laws.
Feinstein announces Democratic witnesses for final day of confirmation hearing
Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, announced the four outside witnesses who will testify at the invitation of Democrats on Thursday, the fourth and final day of Barrett's confirmation hearing.
The witnesses are:
- Stacy Staggs, a mother of twins with pre-existing health conditions who will testify on importance of the Affordable Care Act.
- Dr. Farhan Bhatti, a family physician who will testify on the impact to patients if the Supreme Court overturns the ACA.
- Crystal Good, who will testify on reproductive rights.
- Kristen Clarke, the president of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, who will testify about voting rights.
Graham convenes third day of confirmation hearing with praise for Barrett
Chairman Lindsey Graham began the third day of Barrett's confirmation hearing at 9:01 a.m. and offered glowing remarks about Barrett, praising her for not cowering when pressed about her personal views on abortion and her faith.
"I'm highly confident that you would judge every American based on their case, not the law of Amy," he said. "This hearing to me is an opportunity to not punch through a glass ceiling, but a reinforced concrete barrier around conservative women. You're going to shatter that barrier."
Graham rejected claims from Senator Kamala Harris that Barrett has not been forthcoming in her answers, saying instead she has offered a more complete look at her judicial philosophy than either Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan did during their respective confirmation hearings. Sotomayor and Kagan were nominated to the high court by President Barack Obama, and Graham voted to confirm both.
Graham said he has "never been more proud of a nominee than I am of you."
"This is history being made, folks," he said. "This is the first time in American history that we have nominated a woman who is unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology, and she's going to the court. A seat at the table is waiting on you."
Democrats grill Barrett on first day of questioning
On Tuesday, the second day of her confirmation hearings, Barrett insisted she didn't have any agenda against key issues like health care or abortion. Democratic senators are expected to continue their intensive questioning Wednesday:
How to watch Amy Coney Barrett's Senate hearing
- What: Day 3 of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court
- Date: Wednesday, October 14
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- Location: Capitol Hill
- Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
- CBSN coverage: Preshow coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET
Barrett: "I'm not a mission to destroy the Affordable Care Act"
In a lengthy exchange on Tuesday with Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, Barrett was asked about a law review article she wrote in 2017 when she was a law professor at Notre Dame.
In the article, Barrett wrote that Chief Justice John Roberts, who sided with the court's liberal wing to uphold the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act in 2012, "has not proven himself to be a textualist in matters of statutory interpretation." She argued Roberts "pushed the Affordable Care Act
beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute" in the 2012 case, known as NFIB v. Sebelius.
Coons said the article showed Barrett would have voted to strike down the law, and might do so when the court considers another case concerning the ACA next month. Barrett said she "did express a critique" but said it would have no bearing on her judgment in the upcoming case.
"I guess I'm a little uncertain what it indicates, because as I've said, I have no hostility to the ACA. If a case came up before me, presenting a different question to the ACA, I would approach it with no bias or hostility," she said.
She added that "the exercise of being a commentator or an academic is much different than the exercise of judging, and I didn't have to sit in Chief Justice Roberts' seat or Justice Scalia's seat with NFIB v. Sebelius was decided."
"But you will, if we follow the timeline laid out by my colleagues. You will sit in former Justice Ginsburg's seat," Coons countered. "And you will sit as a member of the court deciding a case that is very similar to a previous one."
"I'm standing before the committee today saying that I have the integrity to act consistently with my oath and apply the law as the law. To approach the ACA and every other statute without bias, and I have not made any commitments or deals or anything like that," she said soon after. "I'm not here on a mission to destroy the Affordable Care Act. I'm just here to apply the law and adhere to the rule of law."
Barrett discusses peaceful transfer of power
On Tuesday, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker asked questions directly related to President Trump, regarding his hesitance to condemn white supremacy and his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. Although Barrett emphatically said "yes" when asked if she condemns white supremacy, she initially declined to say whether a president should commit to a peaceful transfer of power.
"That seems to me to be pulling me into the question of whether the president has said he would not leave office," Barrett said. "To the extent that this is a political controversy right now, as a judge, I want to stay out of it."
But when pressed, Barrett said that she believed the peaceful transfer of power between presidents is a critical part of the functioning of the country.
"One of the beauties of America from the beginning of the republic is that we have had peaceful transfers of power," she said. "I think it is part of the genius of our Constitution and the good faith and good will of our people."
Barrett also declined to say whether the president could pardon himself. But she reiterated that "I don't take orders from the executive branch and the legislative branch."
Booker asked Barrett if she could empathize with people who have concerns about her nomination, and that she would overturn the ACA.
"I can certainly empathize with people who are struggling. I can empathize with people who lack health care," Barrett. She reiterated that, with regard to the ACA, "I will hear all the arguments on both sides."