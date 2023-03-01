Closing arguments begin in trial of Alex Murdaugh, South Carolina attorney accused in double murder

Bipartisan Senate group unveils rail safety bill in response to Ohio derailment

This dental device was sold to fix patients' jaws. Lawsuits claim it wrecked their teeth.

Fiery train crash in Greece kills dozens, many of them students

Ex-Georgia star Jalen Carter was racing in deadly crash, arrest warrants allege

Closing arguments underway in double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh

What to know about Shigella bacteria as drug-resistant strain spreads

Top McCarthy aide, House Oversight chair each met with Ashli Babbitt's mother

Fugitive in $18 million COVID fraud scheme extradited to U.S.

Fugitive in $18 million COVID fraud scheme extradited to U.S.

Where things stand in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

Where things stand in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

Closing arguments begin in double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh

Closing arguments begin in double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh

Ex-Georgia star Jalen Carter was racing in deadly crash, arrest warrants allege

Ex-Georgia star Jalen Carter was racing in deadly crash, arrest warrants allege

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On