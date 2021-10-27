Watch Live: Authorities holding press conference on deadly "Rust" movie-set shooting involving Alec Baldwin

Watch Live: Authorities holding press conference on deadly "Rust" movie-set shooting involving Alec Baldwinget the free app
Authorities in New Mexico are holding a press conference Wednesday on last week's deadly shooting on a Santa Fe movie set involving a gun that was thought to be safe. Actor Alec Baldwin fired the gun while rehearsing a scene Thursday on the set of the Western movie "Rust," killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
On Friday, Baldwin called the shooting a "tragic accident" on Twitter. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has been investigating the incident, and Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies are expected to speak at the press conference.
Investigators said in court documents assistant director Dave Halls had handed the gun to Baldwin, who is starring in the movie and one of its producers. According to the documents, Halls yelled "cold gun," indicating it didn't have any live rounds.
Souza told police he was looking over Hutchins' shoulder as Baldwin rehearsed a scene in which he pointed the gun toward the camera, according to the documents. Souza said he heard what sounded like a whip and then a loud pop before Hutchins grabbed her midsection and Souza was bleeding from his shoulder.
It's unclear what kind of round was in the gun when it was fired. In an interview with the New York Times on Tuesday, the district attorney said the weapon, which has been described by investigators as a prop gun, was "an antique-era appropriate gun."
Carmack-Altwies hasn't ruled out the possibility of filing criminal charges in the case.
"We haven't ruled out anything," she told the Times. "Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table."
She told the newspaper the ongoing investigation needs "probably weeks, if not months" before deciding whether to file charges.
How to watch "Rust" shooting investigation press conference
- What: Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies are holding a press conference on the investigation into the deadly shooting on the set of "Rust."
- Date: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m. MDT (noon EDT)
- Location: Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office – Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.