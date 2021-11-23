Prosecutors make final rebuttal in trial for Ahmaud Arbery's killing before jury begins deliberations

Prosecutors make final rebuttal in trial for Ahmaud Arbery's killing before jury begins deliberationsget the free app
Prosecutors get their last chance to address the jury Tuesday morning in the trial of three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, in February 2020. The final rebuttal comes after both the prosecution and the defense delivered their closing arguments on Monday.
Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan have all been charged with murder and other counts for the death of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was jogging in the neighborhood.
The defense claims the men acted lawfully under the state's citizen's arrest law — which was in effect at the time but has since been repealed — because they were suspicious he might have been involved in neighborhood burglaries. And they say they had a right of self-defense against Arbery who, one defense attorney said Monday, "chose to fight."
The prosecution disputed all of that.
"All three of these defendants made assumptions — made assumptions about what was going on that day, and they made their decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery in their driveways because he was a Black man running down the street," lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski told the jury.
Dunikoski indicated she intends to use the full two hours allotted for a rebuttal after the jury heard from attorneys for each of the three defendants Monday.
"It is absolutely horrific and tragic that this has happened. And again this is where the law is intertwined with heartache and tragedy. You are allowed to defend yourself. You are allowed to use force that is likely to cause death or serious bodily injury if you believe it is necessary," Jason Sheffield, a defense attorney for Travis McMichael, the man who fired the fatal shots, told the jury. "This is a law that is for a person in Travis' situation."
Laura D. Hogue, an attorney for Gregory McMichael, tried to refute the state's characterization of Arbery as a "victim" in this case, and pointed the jury to the choices he made that brought him to the Satilla Shores neighborhood. Hogue said Arbery "was not an innocent victim."
Meanwhile, Bryan's attorney, Kevin Gough, contended that without his client there would be no charges in the case because there would have been no video evidence. He also argued that Bryan showed no "malice" and that Arbery would have died whether Bryan was there or not, noting that the 25-year-old would not have been able to "outrun" Travis McMichael's bullets.
It took national outcry and the release of the video for charges to be brought in the case, two and a half months after Arbery was shot and killed.
Once the closing arguments are complete, the judge will give instructions and then the jury will begin deliberations.
Day 1 of closing arguments: "Citizen's arrest" and self-defense claims
During a seven-hour court session Monday, closing arguments zeroed in on whether the three defendants were justified in trying to stop Arbery before the confrontation that ended in his death. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca is covering the trial and has more of the highlights in the video below.
Makeup of the jury
The jury in the case is made up of 1 Black juror and 11 White jurors — in a county where Black people account for nearly 27% of the population of 85,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The judge said 25% of the pool from which the final jury was chosen was Black.
During jury selection, prosecutors objected that several potential Black jurors were cut because of their race.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley agreed that "intentional discrimination" by defense attorneys appeared to have shaped jury selection, but said his authority to intervene was limited under Georgia law.
What are the charges?
- Count 1: Malice murder
- Count 2: Felony murder
- Count 3: Felony murder
- Count 4: Felony murder
- Count 5: Felony murder
- Count 6: Aggravated assault
- Count 7: Aggravated assault
- Count 8: False imprisonment
- Count 9: Criminal attempt to commit a felony
The three men are also facing federal hate crimes charges. A separate trial in the federal case is scheduled to begin on February 7, 2022.