Chicago officials release videos of police shooting that killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo
A police oversight agency on Thursday released video of a Chicago police officer fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo last month. Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for calm as the city braces for protests throughout the night.
Video shows an officer exiting his vehicle and chasing Toledo, who is running down an alley. When the officer catches up to the teen, he orders him to raise his hands and yells, "Drop it, drop it." The officer fires a single shot to Toledo's chest as the teen raises his hands.
The teen drops to the ground and the officer rushes to administer aid and calls for backup. Police have said a semi-automatic pistol was recovered a few feet away. Lightfoot on Thursday said there was "no evidence" the teen fired the weapon before he was shot.
The March 29 incident began around 2:30 a.m. when gunshots were picked up by a police audio scanner. Less than a minute later, police encountered Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman, who was tackled by police and taken into custody.
An attorney for the officer accused of shooting Toledo claimed Toledo was armed and that the officer was "faced with a life threatening and deadly force situation" and "was left with no other option."
The attorney representing the teen's family said Toledo was not holding the weapon when the officer opened fire. "Those videos speak for themselves," attorney Adeena Weiss Ortiz said Thursday. "Adam, for the last second of his life, did not have a gun."
Chicago Teachers Union issues statement remembering Toledo: "He was one of ours"
The Chicago Teachers Union issued a statement Thursday in memory of Toledo, describing him as "one of ours."
"Adam Toledo was loved. He was one of ours, and we are keeping his memory and his Gary Elementary School family in our hearts, along with his mother, family and the people of Little Village," the union said. "We wish them healing and comfort right now. Love your children. Love your communities. Love yourselves."
Attorney for cop accused of shooting Toledo defends officer's actions
An attorney for the officer accused of shooting Toledo released a statement Thursday defending the officer's actions. The statement claims Toledo was armed at the time of the shooting.
"The juvenile offender had the gun in his right hand, came to a fence, looked at the officer which could be interpreted as attempting to acquire a target and began to turn to face the officer attempting to swing the gun in his direction," attorney Tim Grace claimed.
Toledo's family has denied he was armed and there has been no conclusive report.
Protesters seen gathering around Chicago
CBS Chicago is reporting that groups of protesters have gathered to march downtown to the Magnificent Mile area of Chicago. The station said more protests were planned for Union Park, among other locations.
Protesters were seen outside the Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on Michigan Avenue on Thursday night. Activist Ja'Mal Green said the rally there was to call for an overhaul of the Chicago Police Department and resignation of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, per CBS Chicago.
Governor issues statement after videos released
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a statement on Thursday after videos were released of the fatal police shooting of Adam Toledo, saying the footage depicts "a parent's worst nightmare."
"My heart goes out to all who love him ... Parents deserve neighborhoods that will nurture their kids. Children deserve to be safe. Communities deserve to live with hope for the future," Pritzker said. "Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old child, was shot to death. This is a moment that calls for justice for our children and accountability in all our public institutions. The State of Illinois is committed to this work, whether it is transforming our justice system or investing in communities to create durable and long-term progress."
Family attorney says teen was unarmed when officer opened fire
Adeena Weiss Ortiz, the attorney representing Toledo's family, said the teen did not have a gun in his hand when the police officer opened fire. "Those videos speak for themselves," she said at a news conference Thursday. "Adam, for the last second of his life, did not have a gun."
One video shows an officer pursuing Toledo down an alley. When he catches up to Toledo, he orders him to raise his hands and yelled, "Drop it." The teen turns around with his hands in the air before the officer fires a shot to his chest.
When asked if Toledo had something in his hand before he turned around, Ortiz said it was irrelevant because the teen attempted to comply with the officer's demands.
"If he had a gun, he tossed it. The officer says,' Show me your hands.' He complied, he turned around. There's a still photo going around on the internet and he is shot in the middle of his chest," Ortiz said.
Officials release bodycam video of fatal shooting
Chicago officials released video of the shooting on Thursday. The video shows an officer exiting his vehicle and chasing the teen, who is running down an alley. When the officer catches up to the teen, he orders him to raise his hands and said, "Drop it, drop it." The officer fires a single shot as the teen raises his hands.
Lightfoot on Thursday said there was "no evidence" that the 13-year-old fired a weapon at police before he was fatally shot.
Chicago mayor calls for reform to police department's foot pursuit policy
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday called on the city's police department to reform its foot pursuit policy before officials release video from the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.
"Foot pursuits put everyone involved at risk: the officers, the person being pursued, and bystanders," Lightfoot said in a news conference Thursday. "We have to do better and I've charged the superintendent with bringing me a policy that recognizes how dangerous this is. We can't afford to lose more lives."
Lightfoot also urged residents to "reserve judgment" of the incident until the investigation into the shooting has been completed. Lightfoot described the footage as "excruciating" and "something you do not want children to see."
"These videos and these moments are never easy to bear witness to," Lightfoot said. "Adam's death is a forceful reminder that we cannot delay these efforts any longer."
Chicago mayor holds press conference
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a press conference with community leaders on Thursday at 12 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) to comment ahead of the video release.
She said in a joint statement Thursday with Chicago's Corporation Counsel Celia Meza and legal representatives for the Toledo family that the video release "will be incredibly painful and elicit an emotional response to all who view it," and asked that people express themselves peacefully.
On Wednesday morning, the mayor said she has seen the body camera videos, but wouldn't comment on what they show, according to CBS Chicago.
She said she wants to be respectful of the family, "but I also do think that something like a police-involved shooting, particularly under these circumstances, is important for us to be transparent."
Watching the video was "difficult and heartbreaking" for the family
The Toledo family viewed the bodycam video of the police shooting on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. COPA said that day that it would not "immediately" release the video to the public at the request of the family.
Attorneys from Weiss Ortiz, PC, representing Toledo's family, issued a statement after the family watched the video, saying it was "difficult and heartbreaking" for the family.
"We met this evening with Adam Toledo's parents and representatives of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability to view the police body camera video and other evidence pertaining to the March 29 police shooting of 13-year-old Adam. The experience was extremely difficult and heartbreaking for everyone present and especially for Adam's family," they said in a statement, in part, CBS Chicago reports.
"We want to thank COPA for giving the Toledo family the opportunity to review body camera video and other evidence before its public release. We are continuing to conduct our own investigations we seek justice for Adam and his family."
Chicago braces for possible unrest
Chicago Police have canceled days off for some units to prepare for possible unrest in the wake of the video's release, according to CBS Chicago. Some businesses have boarded up as a precaution.
But community organizers and the Toledo family are calling for peaceful protests.
"We're not looters," Baltazar Enriquez of the Little Village Community Council said Wednesday. "We are protesters. We are people that are tired of being oppressed."
What we know about the fatal shooting of Adam Toledo
A Chicago Police officer shot and killed Adam Toledo around 2:30 a.m. on March 29, in an alley near 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue in Little Village.
Police said Adam Toledo was with a 21-year-old man during the shooting, and that man — Ruben Roman — gave a false name for Toledo, holding up his identification. Roman faces felony charges of unlawful use and reckless discharge of a firearm, and child endangerment and violating probation, CBS Chicago reports.
At a bond hearing for Roman on Saturday, prosecutors said he fired seven or eight shots while standing next to Toledo and they both ran when officers arrived. Roman was apprehended, while police went on chasing Adam, according to court documents.
Prosecutors said Adam stopped near a break in a wooden fence, and the officer ordered Adam to show his hands. At that point, prosecutors say Adam was standing with his left side toward the officer, and had his right hand at his right side. Adam turned toward the officer, and prosecutors say he had a gun in his right hand. The officer ordered Adam to drop the gun. When he did not, prosecutors say the officers shot Adam once in the chest. That officer gave Adam CPR, but he did not survive, according to CBS Chicago.
Adam was reported missing by his mother, Elizabeth Toledo, on Friday, March 26. He returned home the following day, but his mother did not call police to report he had returned home. Officers found out he was home when they called the home to check on the missing persons report filed the night before. On March 31, detectives again called Elizabeth Toledo to say that the description of her son resembled an unidentified person in the morgue. Elizabeth then told detectives she hadn't seen her son since he had left home again, either late on March 27 or early on March 28. She did not report him missing a second time.
A family attorney said Adam lived with his mother, grandfather and two siblings, and Adam wanted to become a police officer.