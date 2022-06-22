Watch CBS News

2022 primary results: Alabama Senate runoff, D.C. and Virginia primaries

By Fin Gómez, Aaron Navarro

/ CBS News

CBS News projects Katie Britt wins the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Alabama, prevailing over Rep. Mo Brooks in their runoff race Tuesday.

In her election night remarks, Britt thanked her family and supporters, including Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas GOP gubernatorial nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders and finally, former President Donald Trump. "So many people across Alabama miss his America first agenda, and we are going to go to the United States Senate to fight for it each and every day," she said.

Virginia and the District of Columbia held primaries Tuesday, and Georgia also held runoff elections, but perhaps the most closely watched race Tuesday was the Alabama GOP Senate runoff for retiring Sen. Richard Shelby's seat, which pitted Brooks against Britt, Shelby's former chief of staff.

britt-brooks.png
Combined photo of Alabama GOP Senate runoff candidates, Katie Britt (L) and Rep. Mo Brooks (R). Britt: Butch Dill (AP) / Brooks (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/via Getty Images)

The two candidates shared the unusual distinction having both had — at one point — the sought-after endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Brooks, who was a longtime Trump ally, won his first endorsement, but Trump withdrew it just before the primary election on May 24, when polls showed Brooks sliding in the polls. 

Brooks continued to embrace Trump's 2020 election denialism, and he also suggested at a Trump rally last August that Republicans should look ahead in 2022, rather than re-litigating the 2020 election results. 

"There are some people who are despondent about the voter fraud and election theft in 2020," Brooks said. "Folks, put that behind you, put that behind you." 

When Trump withdrew his support from the Alabama congressman, he cited those comments and wondered whether Brooks was going "woke." Earlier this month, Trump switched his endorsement to Britt, and Brooks scoffed at Trump, saying that he had "no loyalty to anyone or anything but himself." 

Despite his loss of Trump's backing, Brooks rose in the polls from third place and made the cutoff for the runoff with Britt.   

District of Columbia

'March For Our Lives' protest in Washington
FILE: JUNE 11: Mayor Muriel Bowser makes a speech during 'March For Our Lives' to protest gun violence in Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2022. Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mayor Muriel Bowser won the Democratic mayoral nomination in Washington D.C., according to the Associated Press.

Virginia

Key Speakers At Conservative Political Action Conference
Rep. Ben Cline, Republican from Virginia, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.  Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Republican incumbent Ben Cline won his primary in the state's 6th District.

COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act
UNITED STATES - May 18: Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in Washington on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Democratic incumbent Don Beyer won his primary in Virginia's 8th District. 

01jen-kiggans.jpg
FILE: Republican congressional candidate Jen Kiggans, 2nd District of Virginia Screenshot, via Kiggans campaign website

Jen Kiggans won the Republican primary in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, so she'll face incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat, in the general election. Luria's district remains slightly conservative after the latest redistricting cycle. She's currently serving on the Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the assault on the U.S. Capitol, a role which may attract negative sentiment from conservatives in her district, but she recently told the New York Times, "If I don't get re-elected because of this, that's OK."

US-POLITICS-CAPITOL-UNREST
US Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria listens during the third hearing of House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 16, 2022. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Luria has more than $3.7 million cash on hand. In a statement after Kiggans' win, she called her "a political opportunist" and "an election denier." As a state senator, Kiggans voted for an amendment that would create a $70 million "forensic audit" of the 2020 election. She also helped pass a bill that would require a state department to report deceased Virginians to the state's election's department in order to update voting rolls. 

"The people of Virginia's Second Congressional District trust Elaine Luria and know that she will continue to deliver and do what's right regardless of the political implications," Luria added.

The House GOP-backed Congressional Leadership Fund endorsed Kiggans in the primary and has booked $2.3 million in ads for the district this fall. 

01yesli.jpg
FILE: Yesli Vega, Republican candidate for Congress, 7th District of Virginia screenshot via Instagram

Yesli Vega wins the Republican primary in Virginia's 7th District, prevailing over five Republicans to challenge vulnerable Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger. The district encompasses part of the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, and is a relatively new area to represent for Spanberger. 

Congress Poised For Vote On $900 Billion Pandemic Relief Plan
FILE: Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat from Virginia, speaks during a news conference with members of the Problem Solvers Caucus at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.  Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Vega had won the endorsement of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who stumped for the Prince William County Board of Supervisors member. Vega is also a former Alexandria, Va., police officer who was also backed by Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. 

Former Green Beret Derrick Anderson, who received the backing of another potential 2024 presidential aspirant, Sen. Tom Cotton, of Arkansas, also ran, along with State Sen. Bryce Reeves, who was endorsed by Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Florida Senator Marco Rubio. 

If Vega wins in November, she would be the first Latina congresswoman in Virginia's congressional delegation.

Georgia

Several House Republican runoff races are taking place in Georgia, Tuesday, so far, two Trump-backed Republicans have lost their primary runoffs here. 

In the 10th, businessman Mike Collins beat former State Rep. Vernon Jones, who was backed by former President Trump. 

mike-collins.jpg
FILE: Republican candidate for Congress Mike Collins, 10th District of Georgia screenshot via Georgia.gov

The two candidates had been attacking each other on a personal level since the primary. Collins' campaign set up a website and handed voters rape whistles with Jones' name — to highlight that Jones was accused of sexual assault 17 years ago. 

Collins also called Jones, who is Black, a "radically anti-White racist.'' Collins had the backing of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, whose reelection Trump tried unsuccessfully to thwart.

Rich McCormick, backed by Club for Growth beat Trump-backed Jake Evans in the GOP runoff in Georgia's 6th; Evans had also placed second in the primary race.

Bee Nguyen won the Democratic runoff for Georgia's secretary of state. She faces incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger in November's general election. Nguyen was backed by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, and if elected in November, would be the first Asian-American Democratic woman elected to serve statewide in Georgia.  

Fin Gómez
fin-gomez.jpg

Fin Gómez is a CBS News White House producer.

