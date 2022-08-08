2022 midterm primary results: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Vermont and Connecticut

2022 midterm primary results: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Vermont and Connecticutget the free app
Four states go to the polls Tuesday night in matchups that include a race to take on a swing-state governor, a member of the progressive "Squad" with several primary challengers and an opportunity to elect a woman for the first time in Vermont's at-large congressional district.
Tuesday's primaries take place a day after the FBI searched former President Donald Trump's primary residence in Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, as part of a probe into documents that may not have been preserved as required by the Presidential Records Act.
Since the search, Trump has launched fundraising efforts off "Biden's FBI RAIDS." Republicans blasted the search, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to retaliate if the GOP takes back the House in November.
Wisconsin, the site of the Republican National Convention in 2024, is one of the four states holding primaries on Tuesday. The state was one of the battleground states that Trump won in 2016 but swung to President Joe Biden in 2020. Trump has repeatedly called for state legislators to "decertify" Wisconsin's 2020 election results, which is not legally possible.
Trump has backed Tim Michels in the gubernatorial primary and rallied for him on Friday in Waukesha. At that rally, Michels vowed to dissolve the state's elections commission, a move that his main primary challenger, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, also supports. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former Republican Gov. Scott Walker have backed Kleefisch.
The winner will take on Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, who did not face a primary challenge.
In the race to take on incumbent Republican and Trump ally Sen. Ron Johnson, the major Democratic candidates dropped out as the primary drew closer, effectively clearing the field for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, is defending her seat against four primary challengers in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District.
Vermont is possibly poised to elect its first female member of Congress. Four women – two Democrats and two Republicans – are on the ballot on Tuesday, facing off against a man in each race.
Wisconsin governor Republican primary
Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch, Adam Fischer and Timothy Ramthun are on the ballot.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate Republican primary
Ron Johnson and David Schroeder are on the ballot.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate Democratic primary
Mandela Barnes, Kou Lee, Steven Olikara, Peter Peckarsky and Darrell Williams are on the ballot.
Minnesota 5th U.S. Congressional District Democratic primary
Ilhan Omar, A.J. Kern, Albert T. Ross, Don Samules and Nate Schluter are on the ballot.
Vermont U.S. Senate Democratic primary: Peter Welsch wins
Peter Welsch wins.
Vermont U.S. Senate Republican primary
Gerald Malloy, Myers Mermel and Christina Nolan are on the ballot
Vermont Congressional District Democratic primary
Becca Balint, Molly Gray and Louis Meyers are on the ballot.
Vermont Congressional District Republican primary
Ericka Redic, Anya Tynio and Liam Madden are on the ballot.
Connecticut U.S. Senate Republican primary
Themis Klarides, Leora Levy and Peter Lumaj are on the ballot