2020 Election Live Updates: Biden becomes first Democrat to win Arizona since 1996

2020 Election Live Updates: Biden becomes first Democrat to win Arizona since 1996get the free app
CBS News projects President-elect Joe Biden is the winner in Arizona, making him the first Democrat to capture the state's 11 electoral votes since 1996. The win brings Biden's electoral vote total to 290, well over the 270 he needs for a projected presidential victory.
As of Thursday, President Trump had still not conceded, and advisers confirmed to CBS News he has openly discussed running for president again in 2024. While no decisions have been made, one Trump adviser familiar with conversations with the president told CBS News that his allies were working to keep his options open as they plot his political future.
The president has continued to make baseless claims of voter fraud, while federal election infrastructure officials have called the 2020 election the "most secure in American history."
"While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too," they said in a statement. "When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections."
The federal agency that oversees the presidential transition had not yet formally kickstarted the process as of Thursday, meaning Mr. Biden is still not receiving classified intelligence briefings from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
High-ranking Republican senators acknowledged Thursday that Mr. Biden should begin receiving intelligence briefings. GOP Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the most senior GOP senator, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close ally of Mr. Trump's, separately told reporters on Capitol Hill that they believe Mr. Biden should be receiving the high-level briefings.
South Dakota Senator John Thune, the second highest-ranking Republican in the upper chamber, said it "makes sense" for the president-elect to be briefed on the nation's most sensitive intelligence.
Gillibrand says Biden will be "reinventing the wheel" with government's COVID response
New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says she's concerned that the federal agency overseeing the presidential transition has not yet formally started the process, since Mr. Biden must begin planning his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"President-elect Biden needs to hit the ground running," Gillibrand said in an interview with CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast. "He needs to be able to have a comprehensive plan in place."
The New York Democrat slammed the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic and said members of Mr. Biden's team must be able to begin meeting with agency officials immediately in order to plan the Biden administration's approach.
"In some respects, they're going to be reinventing the wheel," Gillibrand said about the incoming administration's response to the pandemic.
Trump has not spoken in public since last week
Although the president has been very active on Twitter, spreading baseless allegations about voter fraud and falsely claiming he won the election, he has not spoken in public since November 5, two days after Election Day.
President Trump made his first public appearance since last week on Wednesday, when he visited Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for Veterans Day. However, the president did not speak to reporters.
Trump advisers say president has openly discussed running in 2024
Advisers to President Trump tell CBS News the president has openly discussed the possibility of running in 2024 with his top advisers. While no decisions have been made, one Trump adviser familiar with conversations with the president tells CBS News that Trump allies are actively working to keep his options open as they begin to plot his political future.
As CBS News has previously reported, Mr. Trump has created the "Save America" leadership PAC, which was registered with the Federal Election Commission on Monday by Trump campaign treasurer Bradley Crate.
Mr. Trump has given no indication to top brass at the White House or campaign that he will concede the race, though advisers increasingly admit it would be nearly impossible for Mr. Trump to contest the 2020 election.
Nicole Sganga, Paula Reid and Ben Tracy