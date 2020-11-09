2020 Election Live Updates: Biden turns to transition as Trump wages legal battle

2020 Election Live Updates: Biden turns to transition as Trump wages legal battleget the free app
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are forging ahead with preparations to take the reins of government in just 72 days, unveiling a task force for fighting the pandemic and laying the groundwork for a flurry of first-day executive actions, even as President Trump refuses to concede defeat.
On Monday morning, Mr. Biden rolled out a team of 13 public health experts and scientists who will advise him on translating his COVID-19 plan into concrete policy options. His team is also expected to start rolling out key White House staffing positions this week, and is preparing executive orders and legislative proposals aimed at rolling back key parts of Mr. Trump's presidency.
Two sources familiar with the transition's plans tell CBS News that Mr. Biden will move quickly to rescind Mr. Trump's "Muslim ban" on immigration from certain countries, and implement a temporary moratorium on deportations while reviewing the deportation system. He is also expected to send a bill to Congress to grant a pathway to citizenship for DREAMers, and rejoin the Paris climate agreement and World Health Organization.
Meanwhile, Mr. Trump is charging ahead with longshot legal challenges in a handful of key states, with plans to unveil a host of lawsuits on Monday. His challenges to the vote-counting process have been unsuccessful in the days since the election, but his campaign continues to raise money to fund the legal effort and repay campaign debts. The president has no public events on his schedule on Monday.
Biden rolls out COVID-19 advisory board
Mr. Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board comprises 13 doctors and scientists and will be led by Dr. David Kessler, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, Dr. Vivek Murthy, former U.S. surgeon general, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a professor at Yale University. Among the other members of the task force are Dr. Rick Bright, the former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, and Dr. Atul Gawande.
Bright, a vaccine expert, was removed from his post as director of BARDA earlier this year and filed a whistleblower complaint outlining the Trump administration's missteps in handling the coronavirus. He claimed top administration officials failed to heed warnings about the virus and retaliated against him after he opposed COVID-19 treatments touted by Mr. Trump.
"Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts," Mr. Biden said in a statement announcing the panel. "The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations."
Coronavirus cases are rising in more than three dozen states, and the number of confirmed infections in the U.S. is approaching 10 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 237,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the U.S.
How CBS News projected Biden as the winner of the presidential election
CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto breaks down the process of projecting a winner in the presidential race and explains why some states have still not been called:
Kamala Harris' historic election as vice president celebrated in ancestral village in India
Firecrackers erupted and prayers were held in Thulasendrapuram, the village where Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' maternal grandfather was born and raised, after she made history by becoming the first woman, the first Indian American and the first Black woman to win the second-highest U.S. office.
Residents wrote "Congratulations Kamala Harris. Pride of our village" in colorful powder in front of their homes and celebrated by handing out buckets of freshly made traditional sweets and playing music, according to Reuters. At the village temple, a priest performed a special prayer in celebration of Harris' win. Some residents waved posters featuring a photo of Harris, while others set off firecrackers.
Villagers had also assembled at a temple for a ritual and prayed for a Biden-Harris victory in the days leading up to the election.
