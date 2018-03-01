A major Nor'easter started to slam the East Coast Friday with heavy rain, some heavy snow, strong winds and the prospect of severe coastal flooding.
CBS News weather producer David Parkinson says a swath of 40 mph gusts was stretching from the Carolinas to Maine. Gusts for the morning commute could hit 50 mph in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. By afternoon, wind gusts in New York City could get to 60 mph, and gusts in Boston could reach 75 mph -- hurricane strength. There's a danger of falling trees, power lines and flying debris, including construction debris, in major cities and suburbs Friday.
The full moon is bringing the highest tides of the month -- intensifying coastal flooding concerns. "Add in a storm surge of four feet in the Boston area and you could easily rival all-time records for coastal flooding," Parkinson says. The Massachusetts coast is particularly vulnerable, but the Jersey Shore, Long Island, Connecticut and even Delaware will all see coastal flooding, Parkinson says.
Total rain from the storm could top three inches in places in about 24 hours -- enough to cause both flash flooding and general flooding.
And the snow that falls will be the wet gloppy, heavy variety. That and strong winds equal a very good chance of power outages.
The most snow will fall in the Catskill Mountains -- over 2 feet, followed by the area between Buffalo and Rochester, N.Y.