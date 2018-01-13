Midwest winter storm turns deadly

A massive winter storm that contributed to at least seven deaths in the Midwest is pummeling the mid-Atlantic region for a second day. The storm is bringing snow, freezing rain and power outages.

More than 240,000 people were without power Sunday across North Carolina, Missouri, Kansas and Virginia.

The wintry mix was also causing problems at airports in the region, including more than 250 flight cancellations Sunday at the three main airports serving the nation's capital.

Missouri had gotten the worst of the storm by Saturday, with the National Weather Service reporting more than a foot of snow Saturday morning in some places around St. Louis and Jefferson City, and more than 18 inches in Columbia.

Missouri troopers responded to more than 3,000 calls for help through early Saturday afternoon, including more than 700 crashes and 1,300 stranded vehicles. Illinois State Police said troopers along the Mississippi River across from St. Louis have responded to more than 100 crashes during the storm.