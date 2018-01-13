Winter storm slams mid-Atlantic states after walloping Midwest
A massive winter storm that contributed to at least seven deaths in the Midwest is pummeling the mid-Atlantic region for a second day. The storm is bringing snow, freezing rain and power outages.
More than 240,000 people were without power Sunday across North Carolina, Missouri, Kansas and Virginia.
The wintry mix was also causing problems at airports in the region, including more than 250 flight cancellations Sunday at the three main airports serving the nation's capital.
Missouri had gotten the worst of the storm by Saturday, with the National Weather Service reporting more than a foot of snow Saturday morning in some places around St. Louis and Jefferson City, and more than 18 inches in Columbia.
Missouri troopers responded to more than 3,000 calls for help through early Saturday afternoon, including more than 700 crashes and 1,300 stranded vehicles. Illinois State Police said troopers along the Mississippi River across from St. Louis have responded to more than 100 crashes during the storm.
Mid-Atlantic power outages
Here are the latest power outage numbers across the mid-Atlantic, according to local utility companies.
North Carolina: 128,934
Missouri: 52,274
Kansas: 25,656
Virginia: 34,843
Power restored to Missouri residents
Utilities in central Missouri are reporting that power has been restored to most customers in the region. Columbia Power & Light said fewer than 1,000 customers remained without power as of Sunday afternoon.
More than 8,000 residents had been without power on Saturday, CBS affiliate KRCG reported.
The city announced Sunday that the American Red Cross would be opening a shelter Sunday evening.
Winter storm warning extended in New Jersey
The National Weather Service has expanded its winter storm warning to Atlantic and Cape May counties, where officials say 5 to 7 inches of snow is expected. Forecasters say a brief period of mixing to sleet and rain may occur Sunday evening before precipitation changes back to snow before ending late Sunday night.
The winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Monday. Forecasters expect several inches of snow elsewhere in New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania before the storm ends. They are warning of possible travel difficulties due to snow-covered and slippery roads.