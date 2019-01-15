Watch William Barr confirmation hearing — live updates





CBSN It's a big day for William Barr, President Trump's nominee for attorney general. Senate Judiciary Committee members are grilling him in his first day of confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill. Who is William Barr? Barr, who served as attorney general under former President George H.W. Bush, is expected to say he values transparency and wants special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to continue to completion unimpeded, according to his prepared testimony. Barr is also expected to be questioned about his long friendship with Mueller. The hearing can be watched in the live player above.

Orrin Hatch offers testimony in support of Bill Barr Orrin Hatch, who until last month served as the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman himself, served as a character witness for Barr, praising his "vast" experience and judgement. "Bill Barr was a lawyer's lawyer," Hatch said in support of Barr's nomination.

Feinstein opens hearing by talking about women on the committee Before launching into her thoughts on the Russia investigation, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee, recalled watching the Anita Hill hearings decades ago when Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas was accused by Hill of harassment. At the time, there were no women on the Senate Judiciary Committee. During the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings last year, Republicans had no women on the Senate Judiciary Committee as they grilled Christine Blasey Ford. Republicans have since added two women to the committee -- Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

Lindsey Graham opens the hearing: "You will be challenged" Sen. Lindsey Graham, the new chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, began the hearing by laying out some of the agenda items he and other members of the committee have. Some of those agenda items include cybersecurity reforms, privacy on social media platforms and criminal justice reform, among other things. He praised Barr's record, but told him he "will" and "should" be challenged -- particularly on the unsolicited memo Barr sent to the Justice Department that was critical of Mueller's probe. "You will be challenged, You should be challenged. The memo, there will be a lot of talk about it, as there should be," Graham said.

What is Barr expected to say? Barr's opening statement revealed some of how he's expected to testify Tuesday. Given his past skepticism of Mueller's investigation, he is expected to defend the investigation. Democrats are still sure to have plenty of questions for him along those lines. "I believe it is vitally important that the Special Counsel be allowed to complete his investigation," Barr wrote in his prepared testimony. CBS News correspondent Paula Reid reports Barr has been studying every day since Mr. Trump nominated him to prepare for the confirmation hearing. He has been working closely with a group of lawyers from the Office of Legal Policy, and even though he has gone through this before, he held a mock hearing.