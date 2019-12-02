Winter storm slams the Northeast, killing at least 7
A dangerous nor'easter is delivering a final blast of snow, ice and rain, creating chaos on the roads right now from Philadelphia to New York City and across New England. The storm has killed at least seven people, hitting more than 30 states during a week-long trek from Oregon to Maine.
The storm is expected to wind down tomorrow morning -- leaving as much as 30 inches of snow on the ground in upstate new york - and more than two feet in neighboring states.
-- Don Dahler
Extensive flight delays and cancellations continue
The weather is causing travel nightmares at airports across the country. More than 5,000 flights were delayed Monday and more than 750 were canceled nationwide. Some flights at Newark Liberty International Airport waited more than three hours to take off.
Parents with small children were struggling to deal with the change in plans.
"I have a limited amount a diapers in my bag, so if we have to stay here a long time, I don't know what i'm going to do," one traveler said.
The storm also slowed travel at New York's LaGuardia Airport, Philadelphia International and Boston Logan. A staggering 10,000 flights were delayed in the last 48 hours, with more than 1,500 canceled.
--Kris Van Kleave
Boston closes all public schools
All Boston Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday due to winter weather, the school system announced on Twitter. No school buses will run, and all after-school activities have been canceled.
-- Victoria Albert
Death toll rises to 7
As the deadly storm crept from West to East, it left snow and flood damage in its wake. Three people in Missouri drowned when floodwaters carried their cars off roads. A passenger was killed in a rollover accident in South Dakota and an Arizona community is in mourning for three children swept away when the family's truck got stuck crossing a creek. Two bodies have been recovered but a 6-year-old girl has yet to be found.
The West Coast is bracing for even more storms and threats of mudslides this week. In the Northeast, some areas are expecting an additional 10 to 20 inches of snow overnight.
-- Don Dahler
More than a foot of snow on the East Coast
After snarling Thanksgiving holiday travel, the storm dumped over a foot of snow on parts of the East Coast. Saratoga County in upstate New York was buried under 20 inches with more expected overnight.
Drivers discovered their cars were no match for slippery roadways. Some states lowered speed limits and banned tractor-trailers. Over 740 accidents were reported in New York state alone, where the governor called up 300 members of the National Guard to help with snow removal, the most deployed in five years.
In at least nine states, parents are coming up with creative ways to deal with their kids because of school closures, delays and early dismissals.
-- Don Dahler