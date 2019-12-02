Biden launches "No Malarkey" bus tour in Iowa

Montana Governor Steve Bullock and former Pennsylvania Congressman Joe Sestak dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary race over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Meanwhile, other candidates hit the campaign trail in Iowa, including former Vice President Joe Biden, who kicked off an eight-day "No Malarkey" bus tour. CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson joined CBSN from Algona, Iowa, to discuss Biden's bus tour, and CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Stephen Gruber-Miller, statehouse reporter for the Des Moines Register, joined CBSN to discuss the state of the race.