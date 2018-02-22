Vice President Mike Pence addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday where he urged supporters to "show up" in 2018, and promised greater days ahead for the Trump administration.
"Progress is driven by the people who show up, your president and I need you to show up, defend all that we've accomplished and all we have yet to do," he said. The vice president highlighted the administration's wins including confirming Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, overhauling the nation's tax code and demanding more from allied nations for NATO's common defense.
"2017 was most consequential year in history of conservative movement," Pence told the crowd.
Pence received his strongest round of applause and a standing ovation when addressing the North Korean regime.
"The era of strategic patience is over," he said. The crowd booed as Pence referenced the media "fawning" over dictator Kim Jong Un's sister during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.
"For those who think I should have stood and cheered for the North Koreans, I say the United Stats of America doesn't stand with murderous dictatorships we stand up to murderous dictatorships," Pence said to loud applause.
His address to the conservative group also came amid heavy pressure for the White House to act on gun laws in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school last week.
He said during Wednesday's listening session with the president, he heard firsthand of the violence experienced during the mass shooting.
Pence said that when the president meets with the nation's governors "we'll make the safety of our nations schools and our students our top national priority."
He added that the administration is working with law enforcement and state and local official to "give them the tools they need to deal with those struggling with dangerous mental illness."