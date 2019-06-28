Women's World Cup: U.S. defeats France, 2-1
The U.S. women's team has defeated France in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. With the 2-1 victory on Friday, the U.S. will advance to the semi-finals where they will face England.
What's next for the U.S. Women's team?
The U.S. was convincing in Friday's win, thanks to clinical defense by the U.S. team throughout the first half. They managed to keep France without a single shot on target and --more importantly -- off the scoreboard. They stumbled a bit in the second half, but the U.S. women still showed a show of defensive force worthy of World Cup champions. The lone French goal was only the second the U.S. has allowed all tournament.
Next up, the U.S. team plays England in the semi-final round. England advanced with a 3-0 win over Norway on Thursday.
England has only advanced into the semi-final round once in their previous four World Cup appearances. They fell to Japan in the 2015 World Cup semi-final, settling for third place after beating Germany in the runners-up match.
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Bracket
Follow a play-by-play recap of the U.S. - France quarterfinal match below
Second half highlights
Final score: United States: 2 - 1 France
90th minute: The referee has decided there will be at least five minutes of stoppage time. France's time is running out. An equalizing goal would send the match into two, 15-minute periods of extra time.
87th minute: Megan Rapinoe comes off for the United States. She is replaced in her left forward position by Christen Press. With three minutes left and France pressing hard for an equalizing goal, the United States have removed their best penalty kick taker.
82nd minute: Both sides make substitutions. France opts for fresh legs in the midfield as Viviane Asseyi comes in to replace Eugénie Le Sommer.
The United States calls midfielder Sam Mewis off. She is replaced by forward Carli Lloyd.
81st minute: GOAL France. After a barrage of shots, France is awarded a free kick about 12 yards outside the area. Wendie Renard headed away a perfectly served ball from the free kick.
76th minute: France makes their first substitution of the night. Lacking in offense with time running short, forward Valérie Gauvin was taken off in favor of Delphine Cascarino's fresher legs.
75th minute: Crystal Dunn breaks down down the left side for the U.S. and crosses to Tobin Heath who puts the ball in the back of the net. The goal was called back as Heath was ruled offside.
65th minute: GOAL United States. Alex Morgan takes a ball down the right side to the top of the box and makes a long pass cross-field to Megan Rapinoe who slots it home for her fifth goal of the tournament.
With that goal, Megan Rapinoe is now tied with Alex Morgan and Australia's Sam Kerr. Australia has been eliminated from the tournament.
63rd minute: United States makes their first substitution. U.S. coach Jill Ellis idfielder Rose Lavelle comes off the field, replaced by Lindsey Horan.
55th minute: France had their share of chances, registering three shots and three corner kick opportunities over the next serveral minutes. While they can't find the back of the net, France has had the U.S. defense pinned down in their own half of the field.
With ten total shots thus far, not a single one has had to be saved by U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.
46th minute: The United States registered three shots in the first 45 seoconds of the second half. The USWNT came right down the field and midfielder Sam Mewis hit a rocket of a shot, saved byt the French keeper, Sarah Bouhaddi. The rebound was immediately picked up by Tobin Heath, but Bouhaddi made a fingertip save to stave off teh U.S. attack.
United States had another shot from the resulting corner kick, again saved by French goalkeeper.
USA vs. France: First half highlights
Halftime score: United States: 1 - 0 France
45th minute: Two additional minutes were added for stoppage time, but The United States goes into the locker room at halftime up by a lone goal. This matchup was always expected to be a hard-faught game of back-and-forth possession and it is living up to its billing.
Through the first half, the United States - who usually dominate posession - have only sen 41% of possesion so far. But they've made the most of that posession, scoring one goal on six shots with five on target. France has taken six shots, but none have been on target.
The United States has scored in the opening 12 minutes of each match they've played in France. With this fifth minute goal, the U.S. have now notched three of the six fastest goals in a world cup at the 2019 tournament.
29th minute: Hydration break. Both teams take a water break in the heat, while U.S. forward Alex Morgan is attended to on the field. She went down after a 50-50 header. After some checking by the trainers, she walked off the field on her own and entered back in a few moments later in the next break in play while her teammates played with only 10 on the field.
19th minute: A foul is called on France's Amandine Henry as she tackles Megan Rapinoe hard on the end line. No card was issues, but Henry was given a stern talking to by the referee. Rapinoe got p on her own power and seconds later made a long run down the left sideline and took a solid shot on goal that was saved.
16th minute: Both teams are battling back and forth. France have gotten four solid shots, but neither made it to the U.S. keeper. The United States have counter attacked well, both teams battling with the action literally end to end.
5th minute: GOAL - United States (1-0)
U.S. forward Alex Morgan was taken down running toward goal. France defender Griedge Mbock Bathy earns a yellow card for the takedown.
On the ensuing free kick, U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe's free kick sailed right through a sea of bodies, beating the French keeper directly into the goal. 1-0 to the U.S.A.