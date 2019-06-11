United States beats Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking win at Women's World Cup
Match day five of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off in Paris Tuesday afternoon. The day's matches feature New Zealand and the Netherlands in Group E and all four teams of Group F, the last group in the tournament.
United States 13 – 0 Thailand
The last team to play their opening match, the United States had something to prove when they opened their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup defense Tuesday. The U.S. women were the clear favorite to win this match and with five wins and two draws, they had never lost an opening match in the history of the tournament.
United States vs. Thailand match recap
To call this match a rout is an understatement. Continuing their opening match undefeated streak, the number one ranked United States barely gave the No. 34 ranked Thailand a change.
The U.S. came out of the gate strong, dominating possession and keeping the ball in Thailand's half of the field. They found the back of the net in the fifth minute on their third shot. But after VAR review, the goal was called back because a U.S. player was in an offside position.
Morgan corrected that in the 12th minute, putting away her first of the night. Kelly O'Hara played a perfect ball over the top of the defenders from the right side of the penalty area and Morgan headed it past the Thai keeper effortlessly.
It was all downhill from there.
By the end of the first half, the U.S. had taken a 3-0 lead. No one could have predicted they would score 10 more in the second half.
The United States' 13 goals is the most-ever scored in a World Cup match - men or women. Alex Morgan's five goals ties the single-game record in a Women's World Cup match held by Michelle Akers (USA).
The defending champions proved why they are the favorite. Seven different women combined for the 13 goals.
"We were really clinical," Alex Morgan said of their attacking play. "Every goal matters in this tournament."
In the end, the U.S. notched 13 goals on 39 shots, 21 of which were on target. Thailand blocked nine of the shots, but gave up 10 corner kicks.
Goals
- 12' - Alex Morgan (USA)
- 20' - Rose Lavelle (USA)
- 32' - Linsey Horan (USA)
- 50' - Sam Mewis (USA)
- 53' - Alex Morgan (USA)
- 54' - Sam Mewis (USA)
- 56' - Rose Lavelle (USA)
- 74' - Alex Morgan (USA)
- 79' - Megan Rapinoe (USA)
- 81' - Alex Morgan (USA)
- 85' - Mallory Pugh (USA)
- 87' - Alex Morgan (USA)
- 90'+2 - Carli Lloyd (USA)
Cards
- 72' - Yellow: Taneekarn Dangda (THA)
Chile 0 – 2 Sweden
Chile made their first appearance in the Women's World Cup Tuesday in the Group F opener. The 39th ranked La Roja Femenina took on ninth-ranked Sweden, who have played in every FIFA Women's World Cup since it began in 1991. It is the first time these two sides had met.
Match recap
Through the first 45 minutes, Chile staved off Sweden's attack. Sweden's best chance came off their third corner kick in the 23rd minute. A well-placed header to the bottom corner of the net looked certain to go in. But a fingertip save by a diving Goalkeeper Christiane Endler knocked the ball clear as it teetered on the goal line, keeping Sweden off the score sheet. The Chilean keeper made two more big saves in the first half, blanking the Swedish attack.
The Swedish women held 70 percent of the possession, and outshot La Roja 8-2. But the score remained tied nil-nil as the whistle blew to end the half.
The weather was a tale of two halves in Rennes, as a the sunshine at the start of the match gave way to an absolute soaking downpour for the ending 45 minutes. In the 72nd minute, the ref has made the decision to pause the match, due to the severity of the weather.
After the weather delay, Sweden's attack came back in full force, finally breaking the deadlock in the 83rd minute. A scrappy fight for the ball in the Chilean box had led to a few missteps and missed kicks when Asllani ran up and popped the ball over Endler's head for the first goal.
In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Janogy - who entered the match as a sub, in the 81st minute - found the ball 40 yards out and out ran three defenders to put away her first international goal. The late goal sealed Sweden's win, giving Chile no change to equalize.
Goals
- 83' - Kosovare Asllani (SWE)
- 90'+4 Madelen Janogy (SWE)
Cards
- 67' - Magdalena Eriksson (SWE)
- 78' - Carla Guerrero (CHI)
- 90' +6 - Yessenia Lopez (CHI)
New Zealand 0-1 Netherlands
New Zealand vs. Netherlands started the action Tuesday, culminating the first matches for Group E. Expectations were high for the Dutch in only their second World Cup appearance. Both countries had previously faced each other in the group stage of the 2015 Women's World Cup, resulting in a 1-0 win to the Netherlands.
Match recap
History repeated itself in a hard-fought, back-and-forth battle on both sides of the ball. Plenty of chances were had, but no goals through 90 minutes of play.
Patience paid off for Netherlands, however. In the second minute of stoppage time, the scoreless tie was finally broken. With tired legs, Netherland lobbed a ball into the box, two headers later, Jill Roord scored her 4th International goal for Netherlands.
Literally minutes from a draw and a much-needed point in the Group E standings, New Zealand has their tenth loss in World Cup play. Their all-time record in the Women's World Cup is 0-3-10. The Kiwis go on to play Cameroon, who lost to Canada yesterday, while New Zealand faces Canada in a battle for the top of Group E.
Goals
- 90'+2 Julie Roord (NED)
Remaining Group E Matches
Saturday, June 15
- Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 9 a.m.| Valenciennes (Fox)
- Canada vs. New Zealand, 3 p.m. | Grenoble (FS2)
Thursday, June 20
- Netherlands vs. Canada, 12 p.m. | Reims (Fox)
- Cameroon vs. New Zealand, 12 p.m. | Montpellier (FS1)
2019 Women's World Cup standings
Group A Standings
- France (1-0-0) 3 points
- Norway (1-0-0) 3 points
- Nigeria (0-0-1) 0 points
- South Korea (0-0-1) 0 points
Group B Standings
- Spain (1-0-0) 3 points
- Germany (1-0-0) 3 points
- China (0-1-0) 0 points
- South Africa (0-0-1) 0 points
Group C Standings
- Brazil (1-0-0) 3 points
- Italy (1-0-0) 3 points
- Australia (0-1-0) 0 points
- Jamaica (0-0-1) 0 points
Group D Standings
- England (1-0-0) 3 points
- Argentina (1-0-0) 3 points
- Japan (0-1-0) 0 points
- Scotland (0-0-1) 0 points
Group E Standings
- Canada (1-0-0) 3 points
- Netherlands (1-0-0) 3 points
- New Zealand (0-0-1) 0 points
- Cameroon (0-0-1) 0 points
Group F Standings
- United States (1-0-0) 3 points
- Sweden (1-0-0) 3 points
- Thailand (0-0-1) 0 points
- Chile (0-0-1) 0 points