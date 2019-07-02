USA vs. England: World Cup live updates
The United States Women's National Team faces England today in the first semi-final match of the Women's World Cup. The winner of U.S. vs. England will play in the World Cup final on Sunday against the winner of Wednesday's semi-final between Netherlands and Sweden. The losers of each of the semi-final matches will play each other on Saturday to determine third place.
Women's World Cup Fast Facts
- With their 2-1 win over France, the U.S. won their 10th consecutive match at a Women's World Cup, tying a record set by Norway between 1995 and 1999.
- The U.S. has advanced to the semi-finals in every Women's World Cup held.
- Two U.S. Women - Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan - are tied for the Golden Boot Award with England's Ellen White and Australia's Sam Kerr
- Including the France Quarterfinal win, the U.S. owns the World Cup record for most games played (48), most wins (38) and most goals scored (134)
Follow USA vs. England World Cup live updates below
USA vs. England: How did they get here?
United States' World Cup path
The U.S. Women won all three matches in the group stage. They beat Thailand 13-0, Chile 3-0 and Sweden 2-0 to win Group F and advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.
The U.S. faced Spain in the Round of 16 in a match filled with controversial calls. The U.S was awarded two penalty kicks and Megan Rapinoe capitalized on both of them. It was the worst performance by the U.S. this tournament, but they bounced back in the Quarterfinals.
The U.S. was convincing in Friday's quarterfinal win over France, thanks to clinical defense by the U.S. team throughout the first half. They managed to keep France without a single shot on target and - more importantly - off the scoreboard. The U.S. stumbled a bit in the second half, but displayed a show of defensive force worthy of World Cup champions. The lone French goal was only the second the U.S. has allowed all tournament.
England's World Cup path
England has only advanced into the semi-final round once in their previous four World Cup appearances. They fell to Japan in the 2015 World Cup semi-final, settling for third place after beating Germany in the runners-up match.
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Bracket
USA vs. England - all time
In their first-ever meeting with England, in 1985, the U.S. women lost by a score of 3-1. That match was the third match ever played by a United States Women's National team.
Overall, the U.S. has won 10 of the 16 all-time meetings with England, losing four times and drawing twice. The two sides last met in March 2019 at the SheBelieves Cup. England ultimately won the tournament, but played the U.S. to a 2-2 draw.
Before that, the United States defeated England in their 2018 SheBelieves Cup match, by a score of 1-0.
How to watch USA vs. England
- What: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
- Teams: England vs. United States
- Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2019
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET (9:00 p.m. local time in Lyon, France)
- On TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)
- Online Stream: FuboTV - start a free trial
USA vs. England odds
Oddsmakers are busy setting the money lines for the U.S. vs. England World Cup semi-final. According to Sportsline, the United States is a -120 money line favorite, meaning you'd need to bet $120 to win $100. England is going off as the underdog at +350, meaning you would win $350 on a $100 bet. A draw in regulation is +250, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.