United States defeats Sweden 2-0, clinching Group F in Women's World Cup
The United States women's national team beat No. 9 ranked Sweden in their final group stage match of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, with a final score of 2-0.
With the win, the U.S. wins Group F and will now face Spain in the knockout phase. Second place Sweden will face Canada, who were runners up in Group E. Both matches are Monday, June 24.
USA vs. Sweden recap
The United States wasted no time getting on the board earning a corner kick in the third minute of play. U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe sent a low bouncing ball into the box that somehow missed every Sweden defender. It found its way to Lindsey Horan who made no mistake getting into the net quickly for the first goal of the game.
After some back and forth play, each team had some good chances to add tallies. But after the first 45, the U.S. took a 1-0 lead into the break.
It took until the second half for the U.S. to get on the board again. A long ball was played into the box for Tobin Heath who danced in close to get it into the net. After review, the tally was marked as an own goal, touched in the end by Sweden's Jonna Andersson. The goal was the 18th of the tournament for the U.S., setting a record for most goals by a single team in the group stage of the tournament.
While it wasn't the blowout fans have come to expect, it got the job done. The USWNT ties Germany as the only two teams to win their Group seven times. Head coach Jill Ellis extends her all-time World Cup record to nine wins and one draw.
Women's World Cup bracket schedule
The knockout phase of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup begins Saturday, June 22 with the Round of 16. Here's the compete schedule. Download your printable bracket from our friends at CBS Sports.
Saturday, June 22
- Germany vs. Nigeria, 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1
- Norway vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET on Fox
Sunday, June 23
- England vs. Cameroon, 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1
- France vs. Brazil, 3 p.m. ET on Fox
Monday, June 24
- Spain vs. USA, Noon ET on FS1
- Sweden vs. Canada, 3 p.m. ET on FS1
Tuesday, June 25
- Italy vs. China, Noon ET on FS1
- Netherlands vs. Japan, 3 p.m. ET on FS1
Final group standings
Here are the final standings at the end of the group stage of the Women's World Cup. Teams earn three points for a win and one for a draw (tie). Parenthetical numbers after each team are for wins, draws and losses. Parenthetical numbers at the end of each line are the goal differential - the difference between goals scored and goals allowed - for each team. This is the first tiebreaker after total points earned.
Group A
- France (3-0-0), 9 points (GD: +6)
- Norway (2-0-1), 6 points (GD: +6)
- Nigeria (1-0-2), 3 points (GD: +3)
- South Korea (0-0-3), 0 points (GD: -7)
Group B
- Germany (3-0-0), 9 points (GD: +6)
- Spain (1-1-1), 4 points (GD: +1)
- China (1-1-1), 4 points (GD: 0)
- South Africa (0-0-3), 0 points (GD: -7)
Group C
- Italy (2-0-1), 6 points (GD: +5)
- Australia (2-0-1), 6 points (GD: +3)
- Brazil (2-0-1), 6 points (GD: +3)
- Jamaica (0-0-3), 0 points (GD: -11)
Group D
- England (3-0-0), 9 points (GD: +4)
- Japan (1-1-1), 4 points (GD: -1)
- Argentina (0-2-1), 2 points (GD: -1)
- Scotland (0-1-2), 1 point (GD: -2)
Group E
- Netherlands (3-0-0), 9 points (GD: +18)
- Canada (2-0-1), 6 points (GD: +2)
- Cameroon (1-0-2), 3 points (GD: -2)
- New Zealand (0-0-3), 0 points (GD: -4)
Group F
- United States (3-0-0) 9 points (GD: +18)
- Sweden (2-0-0) 6 points (GD: 0)
- Chile (0-0-2) 0 points (GD: -3)
- Thailand (0-0-2) 0 points (GD: -19)