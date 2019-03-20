Trump visits Ohio — live updates
President Trump is leaving for Ohio Wednesday, where he'll speak at a government-owned tank plant and at a country club fundraiser, days after he pressured U.S. auto giant General Motors to reopen a plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that closed earlier this month. Mr. Trump has been berating GM over Twitter and pressuring CEO Mary Barra to take action -- "sell it or do something quickly," he tweeted.
This visit focuses on defense, however. His plant visit and speech, at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center Wednesday afternoon, comes as the president is touting manufacturing in the U.S. under his leadership and requesting an increase in defense spending.
The last few days, the president has spent some of his time attacking the late Sen. John McCain -- "I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be" -- and George Conway, the husband of his top aide Kellyanne Conway who has repeatedly criticized the president's mental fitness on Twitter.
"George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife's success & angry that I, with her help, didn't give him the job he so desperately wanted," Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!"
Trump has a fundraising head start
Mr. Trump already has a fundraising head start going into the 2020 election cycle. His campaign has raised more than $130 million since he became president.
Mr. Trump has expressed confidence that he can beat whomever the Democrats choose from their primary process.
"Whoever it is, I'll take him or her on," Mr. Trump told reporters earlier this month.
Trump hitting the campaign trail starting next week
The president, after largely taking a break from political travel since the midterms, rally supporters in Michigan next week.
Mr. Trump is holding a "Make America Great Again" rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on March 28. There, he'll emphasize manufacturing as a part of his agenda.
At the same time, he's likely to attack what his campaign considers to be "radical socialist" policies embraced by Democrats.
"While President Trump has made good on his promises to American workers, 2020 Democrats are embracing radical socialist policies like the Green New Deal, which would raise taxes on all Americans and is opposed by the AFL-CIO because it would harm millions of its members and threaten their jobs," Michael Glassner, CEO of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., said in a statement. "While Democrat proposals would cause irreparable harm to the American economy, President Trump has added hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs in just two years, a drastic change from Obama's disastrous two terms."