President Trump is delivering a speech to the Venezuelan community in Miami, as his administration cracks down on Nicolas Maduro's regime and insists all options are on the table to pressure him to step down. The Trump administration has already imposed sanctions to pressure Maduro's regime and has recognized Juan Guaidó, the speaker of the National Assembly as Venezuela's interim president.

Last week in a meeting with Colombian President Iván Duque at the White House, the president said he's looking at "all options" to deal with the crisis in Venezuela, which shares a border with Colombia. Guaidó and Maduro are locked in a standoff for control of Venezuela, an oil-rich country whose economy has crumbled in recent years.

Last month, national security adviser John Bolton stood in front of the White House press corps with a legal pad that said "5,000 troops to Colombia," a note the White House declined to clarify beyond the president's remarks that all options are on the table.

The president's speech is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. at Florida International University.