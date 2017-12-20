President Trump speaks Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET after the Republican-controlled Congress passed a sweeping tax overhaul bill. The Senate passed the bill in the early hours of Wednesday and the House voted to pass the legislation Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier Wednesday, Mr. Trump met with members of his Cabinet. In the meeting, the president praised the measure's dramatic cuts to corporate tax rates and cuts for individual taxpayers.
"We have done a job like no administration has done," Mr. Trump said.