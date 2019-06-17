How to be successful in an automated world

It's estimated in the next 15 to 20 years, 32 percent of jobs are likely to change significantly due to automation. Fourteen percent could be completely automated. Right now, 60 percent of adults do not have the right skills for emerging jobs. New York Times senior economic correspondent Neil Irwin has a new book called " How to Win in a Winner?Take?All World." He joins "CBS This Morning" with advice for how to succeed in this new economy.