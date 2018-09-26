President Trump will take center stage once again as he chairs a meeting of the United Nations Security Council for a briefing on counter-proliferation with a direct focus on activities in Iran.
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said the meeting will address "violations of international law and general instability Iran sows throughout the entire Middle East region."
The Trump administration, since pulling out of the multi-nation Iran nuclear deal, has taken a hard-line on Iran by reinstating sanctions that were previously halted under the Obama-era pact.
Ahead of his speech, the president told reporters that all options are on the table regarding Venezuela -- including the "strong" ones he declined to name -- and that he will be announcing a time and place for a second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un soon. He also said he's looking forward to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin again, although he didn't elaborate.