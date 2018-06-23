President Trump is heading to Las Vegas, where his schedule includes a meeting with supporters, an address to the Nevada Republican Party Convention and a roundtable discussion on tax cuts.
The president is making the trip on Saturday as the midterm election season heats up in the Silver State, where Republican Sen. Dean Heller is vulnerable as he faces re-election. Mr. Trump says he needs more Republicans in the Senate to be able to pass everything from an infrastructure package to comprehensive immigration reform.
While in Las Vegas, Mr. Trump could speak about illegal immigration and the need for a more secure southern border -- even as he threw a wrench in Republicans' plans to vote on a GOP compromise bill next week, tweeting that Republicans are "wasting their time" on immigration until after the midterms.