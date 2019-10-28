Former White House national security official defies subpoena - live updates
The latest news on the impeachment inquiry
- Former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman is defying a congressional subpoena to appear today
- Former Vice President Joe Biden told "60 Minutes" his son Hunter did nothing wrong by taking a seat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.
- On the July 25 call between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr. Trump urged Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.
Washington -- Charles Kupperman, former deputy assistant to the president for national security affairs Charles Kupperman was a no-show on Capitol Hill, where investigators from the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees had subpoenaed him to appear.
Kupperman, who was John Bolton's deputy when he was national security adviser, had filed a lawsuit over the weekend asking the court to rule on whether he should answer the congressional subpoena or respect the White House's assertion of immunity.
After Kupperman failed to appear, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff told reporters his failure to appear amounts to "additional evidence of obstruction."
In an interview that aired Sunday night on "60 Minutes," former Vice President Joe Biden defended himself from President Trump's attacks, saying his son "did not do a single thing wrong" by accepting a seat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while the elder Biden was in office.
"I've never discussed my business or their business, my sons' or daughter's. And I've never discussed them because they know where I have to do my job and that's it and they have to make their own judgments," Biden said.
Biden also chided Mr. Trump for his own children's activities while in office. If elected, he said, his children "are not going to have offices in the White House" or attend Cabinet meetings.
"It's just simply improper because you should make it clear to the American public that everything you're doing is for them. For them," Biden said.
Mr. Trump's eagerness to get Ukraine to investigate Burisma, the energy company that employed Hunter Biden, is at the center of Democrats' impeachment inquiry in the House. The president urged the president of Ukraine to look into the Bidens on the two leaders' now-infamous July 25 phone call.
Meanwhile, House Democrats are preparing for a slew of closed-door depositions with witnesses this week, including the first with a member of the White House staff. Tim Morrison, a National Security Council official whose work includes U.S. policy toward Ukraine, is set to be deposed on Thursday.
Former White House national security official Charles Kupperman a no-show
10:13 a.m. Charles Kupperman, former deputy assistant to the president for national security affairs Charles Kupperman was a no-show at the SCIF where investigators from the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees had subpoenaed him to appear.
Kupperman, who was John Bolton's deputy when he was national security adviser, had filed a lawsuit over the weekend asking the court to rule on whether he should answer the congressional subpoena or respect the White House's assertion of immunity.
After Kupperman failed to appear, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff told reporters his failure to appear amounts to "additional evidence of obstruction."
"The lawsuit that Dr. Kupperman filed in district court has no basis in law," Schiff said. "A private citizen cannot sue the Congress to try to avoid coming in when they're served with a lawful subpoena."
-- Rebecca Kaplan and Kathryn Watson
Trump booed at World Series and met with chants of "lock him up!"
At the end of the third inning of Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, the president stood and waved to the crowd, and ballpark video screens carried a salute to U.S. service members that drew cheers throughout the stadium. When the video on the Jumbotron cut to the president and his entourage -- which included a number of GOP lawmakers -- and the loudspeakers announced the Trumps, cheers abruptly turned into a torrent of boos and heckling from what sounded like a majority of the crowd. Chants of "Lock him up!" broke out in some sections, including one below where the president was sitting.
Mr. Trump appeared unfazed and continued waving. Later, some fans behind home plate held a sign reading "VETERANS FOR IMPEACHMENT." Another banner appeared during the game: "IMPEACH TRUMP!"
Politically, Washington, D.C., is very reliably liberal. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won 91% of the vote, and Mr. Trump won 4%.
--with reporting by Arden Farhi
Trump says he didn't inform Schiff of Syria raid because he's a "leaker"
8:45 a.m. President Trump says he did not inform key lawmakers, like Representative Adam Schiff, ahead of his decision to conduct a raid in Syria on brutal ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi because he's the "biggest leaker in Washington."
"He's a corrupt politician, he's a leaker like nobody's ever seen before," Mr. Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews early Monday. He suggested to reporters that he might be willing to release video footage of the raid.
Mr. Trump said Democrats want to "hurt" the Republican party by turning his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky into a bigger controversy.
"A whistleblower wrote a false narrative of the conversation, now they don't want to talk about the whistleblower because they didn't think I was going to release the conversation...I blew up Schiff's act when I released it," he said.
-- Kathryn Watson
Gowdy says Trump's demand to Ukraine "can't be" impeachable
6:00 a.m.: Former Congressman Trey Gowdy on Sunday seemed to suggest that Mr. Trump did nothing wrong by conditioning military aid if it was to designed to unearth information about election meddling efforts by foreign actors.
"Well, you know, that means something for something," he told "Face the Nation" of the supposed "quid pro quo" at the center of the impeachment probe. "I need to know what both of those somethings is."
"If the something is, 'We're not going to give you aid until you help us figure out who tried to interfere with the levers of democracy in 2016' -- Margaret, I can tell you if a Democrat did that we'd be adding something to Mt. Rushmore," he said.
If it was the case that Mr. Trump and his allies inside and outside the administration pressured the government of Ukraine to help the U.S. determine who else, other than Russians, might have attempted to meddle in the 2016 election, Gowdy said the actions would not amount to "high crimes and misdemeanors" -- the constitutional standard for impeachment.
"I mean, we spent two years as a country trying to figure out who tried to interfere with our elections. So clearly, it can't be an impeachable offense," he added.
Read the full story here.
Former Bolton deputy to defy subpoena
5:30 a.m.: Charles Kupperman, the deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton, was scheduled to appear before the joint committees carrying out the impeachment inquiry, but according to his attorney, he will not be testifying Monday.
Kupperman, who was subpoenaed by committees, has also been told by the White House that he could not appear before the committees. Torn between the legislative and executive branch directives, Kupperman filed a lawsuit last week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia requesting that the court decide for him whether he "should comply with the House's subpoena or with the President's assertion of immunity and instruction that he not appear and testify," Kupperman's attorney, Charles Kupperman said in a statement last week.
According to his attorney, Kupperman took "no position" on whether Congress or the White House should prevail. He only wanted to do whatever the judicial branch deemed to be the lawful and binding course of action.
Read the full story here.