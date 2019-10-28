Popular

CBSN Originals "Non-monogamy"

"One big orgy": That's the stereotype about the lifestyle of consensual non-monogamy — an arrangement where committed partners agree to have relationships with other people. But in this CBSN Originals documentary, people who have practiced non-monogamy for years say it's not all wild sex — or even all that wild. It takes a lot of work and carries a lot of stigma. And it's more popular than you may think.