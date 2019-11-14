Multiple people injured in shooting at Saugus High School in Southern California - live updates
Multiple people were injured Thursday morning in a shooting at a high school in Southern California, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told CBS Los Angeles at least five people were injured in the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.
It was unclear how many of those people had been shot.
The sheriff's department on Twitter described a suspect as an Asian male wearing black clothing who was last seen at the school.
Authorities are searching for the suspect
Eric Ortiz from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told KCBS Thursday morning that a search for the suspect is ongoing.
He said the male Asian suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt and blue jeans.
He said authorities don't know his motive or who he is.
"We just want this to end peacefully," Ortiz said.
All schools in the area are on lockdown
All schools in the area of the shooting are on lockdown, Ortiz said.